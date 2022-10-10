Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

Target made a surprise announcement Monday morning, kicking off its Black Friday sales early with a weeklong set of deals.

The retailer, which has already been trying to get a leg-up on its competitors by holding its Target Deal Days event last week, says it's starting its Weeklong Black Friday Deals events three weeks earlier than last year.

The savings include in-store discounts as well as online and through the Target app, with new deals released every week ahead of the Thanksgiving shopping period.

Some of the Black Friday savings include deals on kitchenware, TVs, home goods, toys and more. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop with some of the discounts in excess of 50% off.

Monday's Daily Day is half-price on two Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch.

Target looks to beat Amazon in selection of early deals, as the Prime Early Access Sale doesn't start until next week.

Some of the first week of deals include:

New deals are shown each Friday in the Target Weekly Ad.

"By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target.

The retailer has extended its price-match guarantee, which is active now through Dec. 24. It means if any item you buy has its price cut before Christmas, you can be refunded the difference provided you keep the receipt.