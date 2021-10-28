Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

Target lifts the lid on its first Black Friday deals, available next week
Target, like all retailers, has big plans for the holiday shopping season — starting with a week of Black Friday deals beginning Sunday.
The Bullseye offered a sneak peek at some of the discounts that will be available Oct. 31-Nov. 6, as part of Target's first "Holiday Best" deals event. You can see the weekly ad here, but keep an eye out for:
- Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones — $99.99 ($100 off)
- HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode — $339.99 ($200 off)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots — $4.99 ($11 off)
- Various Black Friday-priced TV deals
In addition, Target promised to add new discounts from Nov. 4-6, including:
- Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV — $299.99 ($350 off)
- Keurig K-Mini — $49.99 ($40 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II — $179.99 ($120 off)
- Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender — $99.99 ($100 off)
Select Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation video games — up to 60% off
Target said it will unveil new weeklong "Holiday Best" deals every Sunday during weeks ahead. The retailer will also use the "Holiday Best" tag on certain sales to indicate the price will not go lower during this holiday season. (Though if it does, there is a price match policy in place.)
Its competitors are taking a similar, prolonged approach to Black Friday.
Walmart recently announced its Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 online, and two days later in stores. Amazon already started its "Black Friday-worthy deals" this month. And Best Buy is holding its second pre-Black Friday sale of the season.
The holidays may not be an easy time for many individuals and families, however, as we previously wrote:
Competition for consumer dollars is expected to be fierce in the months ahead.
Deloitte, in a recently released survey, found average holiday spending is expected to be up about 5% compared to last year — but that's mostly driven by high-income earners. Lower-income individuals and families are struggling, Deloitte said. On top of that, retail executives are expecting higher-than-normal prices, driven by markups.