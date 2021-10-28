Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

Target, like all retailers, has big plans for the holiday shopping season — starting with a week of Black Friday deals beginning Sunday.

The Bullseye offered a sneak peek at some of the discounts that will be available Oct. 31-Nov. 6, as part of Target's first "Holiday Best" deals event. You can see the weekly ad here, but keep an eye out for:

In addition, Target promised to add new discounts from Nov. 4-6, including:

Select Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation video games — up to 60% off

Target said it will unveil new weeklong "Holiday Best" deals every Sunday during weeks ahead. The retailer will also use the "Holiday Best" tag on certain sales to indicate the price will not go lower during this holiday season. (Though if it does, there is a price match policy in place.)

Its competitors are taking a similar, prolonged approach to Black Friday.

Walmart recently announced its Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 online, and two days later in stores. Amazon already started its "Black Friday-worthy deals" this month. And Best Buy is holding its second pre-Black Friday sale of the season.

