Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Target lifts the lid on its first Black Friday deals, available next week
Publish date:

Target lifts the lid on its first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.
Author:

Target

Target, like all retailers, has big plans for the holiday shopping season — starting with a week of Black Friday deals beginning Sunday.

The Bullseye offered a sneak peek at some of the discounts that will be available Oct. 31-Nov. 6, as part of Target's first "Holiday Best" deals event. You can see the weekly ad here, but keep an eye out for:

In addition, Target promised to add new discounts from Nov. 4-6, including:

Select Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation video games — up to 60% off

Target said it will unveil new weeklong "Holiday Best" deals every Sunday during weeks ahead. The retailer will also use the "Holiday Best" tag on certain sales to indicate the price will not go lower during this holiday season. (Though if it does, there is a price match policy in place.)

Its competitors are taking a similar, prolonged approach to Black Friday.

Walmart recently announced its Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 online, and two days later in stores. Amazon already started its "Black Friday-worthy deals" this month. And Best Buy is holding its second pre-Black Friday sale of the season.

The holidays may not be an easy time for many individuals and families, however, as we previously wrote: 

Competition for consumer dollars is expected to be fierce in the months ahead.

Deloitte, in a recently released survey, found average holiday spending is expected to be up about 5% compared to last year — but that's mostly driven by high-income earners. Lower-income individuals and families are struggling, Deloitte said. On top of that, retail executives are expecting higher-than-normal prices, driven by markups.

Next Up

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 10.10.36 AM
Minnesota Life

'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to Minnesota in February

The show's professional dancers will be at Mystic Lake.

Train derailment Fairmont screengrab
MN News

WATCH: Video shows terrifying moment train derails in Fairmont

A large chunk of the track appears to come off just before the derailment.

brewery
MN Food & Drink

Grocery store beer sales? MN House hears nearly 30 proposals to update liquor laws

Calls to change the state's liquor laws grew louder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 7.57.25 AM
MN News

3 people found dead inside home in Farmington

Police were conducting a welfare check when they found three people dead inside the home.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 7.26.58 AM
MN News

Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria

Police have released images of a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.

249680859_3960236007411518_889783566561667391_n
MN News

Puppies abandoned at Chaska golf course

It's illegal to abandon animals in Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Post Bucks win, KAT says “I play with f****** passion”

Towns was asked how he controls his emotions on the court.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Wolves rebound with statement win against Bucks

D'Angelo Russell and the Timberwolves bounced back with a win over the defending champs.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 7.08.20 PM
MN News

Train carrying ethanol derails in southern Minnesota

The State Fire Marshal has sent in experts to help with the situation.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies a month after striking deer in Minnesota

The crash happened north of Mankato near the small town of Norseland.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

Authorities described the home as "completely destroyed."

Related

target
MN Shopping

Target touts new app, ordering features ahead of holidays

Here's how the retailer plans on making things "easy" for customers.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 10.45.26 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its final – and largest – set of Black Friday deals

It has released a 36-page Black Friday ad.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Target store snow
MN Shopping

Target's Black Friday deals will be for the entire month of November

Target says this lets shoppers they won't have to deal with Black Friday crowds during a pandemic to get good deals.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 9.42.49 AM
MN Shopping

Target releases its Black Friday 2019 ad, and deals start this Friday

The Bullseye says it will be offering discounts throughout the holiday season.

Screen Shot 2020-10-29 at 6.52.02 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its first Black Friday deals; month-long discounts planned

The retailer is staggering its sales to make it easier to shoppers to plan amid COVID-19.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target primes shoppers for holidays, announces another Deal Days event

The three-day sales bonanza will take place in October, with discounts offered online and in stores.