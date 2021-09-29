Target primes shoppers for holidays, announces another Deal Days event

September 30, 2021
Target primes shoppers for holiday season by announcing another Deal Days event

The three-day sales bonanza will take place in October, with discounts offered online and in stores.
Target is beginning to lift the lid on its 2021 holiday plans, priming shoppers for the busy sales period with the return of its Deal Days event.

Target Deal Days will take place Oct. 10-12, the company announced Wednesday morning. That means steep discounts on "thousands" of items over the course of the sale, the company said. It hasn't divulged any of the specific offers at this point, but said discounted products will include:

  • TVs
  • Beats headphones
  • Fleece
  • Video games
  • Vacuums
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Food and beverage offerings
  • And more

This will be the second Target Deal Days of 2021, with the Bullseye having held one in June.

This October's Deal Days will be different from earlier iterations, however. Whereas discounts were previously an online-only affair, offers this time around will also be available at all Target locations, the company said.

Target launched Deal Days in 2019 as a direct response to the success of Amazon's much-ballyhooed Prime Day. The event was even held concurrently with Prime Day, both that year and in 2020, when both companies pushed their promotions to October due to the pandemic.

Amazon reverted to its summer Prime Day schedule this year, which Target mirrored. If Amazon is running a Prime Day in October, it hasn't been announced yet.

In addition to another Deal Days run, Target unveiled a new holiday season price match policy that will incorporate the Black Friday and Christmas shopping periods.

From Oct. 10 through Dec. 24, if you buy an item from Target and it later goes on sale during that time frame, you can request a refund for the difference. Target will also continue to match certain competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase. 

Target's sales have continued to climb. Even after a banner 2020, the retailer saw significant growth in the first quarter and a modest increase in Q2.

