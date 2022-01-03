Target recalls "Letters to Santa" mailbox after customers report cuts

Target sold 174,300 of the mailboxes, which can be returned for a gift card.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target is recalling a "Letters to Santa" mailbox after seven people cut themselves using it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target recalled the mailboxes last month after selling around 174,300 units. The mailboxes come in white and red and sell for $5 individually or $10 for both.

Target is offering customers a refund in the form of a gift card when they return the mailboxes. Customers can also request a prepaid return label.

The mailbox has a sharp opening that has resulted in seven people cutting themselves while using it. Three of those injuries required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

The product was sold between October and November of this year. It is manufactured by Mast Work Handicraft.

