Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

Target recalls "Letters to Santa" mailbox after customers report cutting themselves

Target sold 174,300 of the mailboxes, which can be returned for a gift card.
Author:
Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 2.35.57 PM

Target is recalling a "Letters to Santa" mailbox after seven people cut themselves using it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target recalled the mailboxes last month after selling around 174,300 units. The mailboxes come in white and red and sell for $5 individually or $10 for both.

Target is offering customers a refund in the form of a gift card when they return the mailboxes. Customers can also request a prepaid return label.

The mailbox has a sharp opening that has resulted in seven people cutting themselves while using it. Three of those injuries required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

The product was sold between October and November of this year. It is manufactured by Mast Work Handicraft. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 2.35.57 PM
MN Shopping

Target recalls "Letters to Santa" mailbox after customers report cuts

Target sold 174,300 of the mailboxes, which can be returned for a gift card.

IMG-2129
MN Vikings

Zimmer's snarky press conference is a fitting end to Vikings season

The Vikings' head coach took little responsibility for the 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

End of an era? Packers eliminate Vikings from playoff contention

The 37-10 loss may be the end for Mike Zimmer.

Grace Zumwinkle
MN Sports

U.S. Olympic women's hockey roster filled with Minnesota ties

The state will be well-represented on the ice in Bejing.

Betty White with St. Olaf College students
MN Lifestyle

That one time Betty White visited the real St. Olaf... College, that is

The Minnesota college shared the memory in honor of the late Golden Girls star.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings ownership undecided on firing Mike Zimmer

With the Vikings' playoff hopes on the line, Zimmer's fate is up in the air.

sun country
MN News

Sun Country passengers wait long hours amid baggage delays at MSP

This comes a week after a network outage forced the airline to cancel all domestic flights.

Joynes Ben Franklin in Grand Marais
MN Lifestyle

After 80 years, family behind beloved North Shore five-and-dime sells to new owner

"I think the community, our customers, and our visitors will find great comfort in this transition."

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Garage explosion in Minneapolis leaves man in 'serious condition'

A neighboring garage also caught fire.

20211205_Vikings_Lions_REG13_0104
MN Vikings

The 2021 Vikings made their own bad luck

Vikings got a bad break in losing Kirk Cousins before a key game but this could have been avoided

Wintee classic
MN Wild

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 7.51.04 AM
MN Wild

Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

From Tony Oliva to Jon Hamm, there was plenty of star gazing at Target Field.

Related

Target product recall
MN Shopping

Target issues recall of 480,000 infant swimsuits, rompers

They can pose choking or laceration hazards.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target extends its Prime Day rival sale to 3 days

The sale will take place at the same time as Amazon Prime Day, another digital shopping promotion.

target
MN Consumer

Target quarterly sales rise again after historic year of COVID sales

Target's profits rose from $284 million in Q1 last year to $2.1 billion this year.

Target store inside
MN Shopping

Target's launches new customer loyalty program next month

Target Circle doesn't require a credit or debit card.

MN News

Baby carrier sold at Target recalled for safety hazard

The buckles can break, posing a safety risk to babies.

Screen Shot 2019-10-08 at 11.50.16 AM
MN Shopping

Relaunched Toys 'R' Us website is basically a giant advert for Target

Target is all over the new website.

Screen Shot 2020-07-23 at 8.38.29 AM
MN News

Toy sold exclusively at Target recalled as choking hazard

The toy is a product of The Manhattan Toy Company.

Target store inside
MN Shopping

Costco, Target to limit customer numbers in response to COVID-19

The retail giants are seeking to maintain social distancing in stores.