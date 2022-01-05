Target reveals its new home storage, organization line

Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Target reveals its exclusive new home storage and organization brand Brightroom

Target news release

The retailer promises more than 450 products, with most items priced $1-$25.

Target is rolling out its first-ever owned home organization brand, billing the collection as affordable, wide-ranging and suitable even for small spaces.

Brightroom, revealed Wednesday, includes more than 450 home organization and storage products, including bathroom organizers, under-the-sink shelving, drawer organization bins, containers for pantry or fridge use, customizable pegboards, and even colorful wheeled utility carts. You can peruse the collection here.

Target also says the collection is modular, meaning the products were designed to work together — so it's easy to build on and add to other Brightroom organization products already being used.

The cheapest items in the line are $1, with most products under $25, Target says. Items such as wire shelving units, garbage bins, hampers and those aforementioned utility carts are all generally $35 and up.

Samara Tuchband, senior vice president of merchandising, home, said in the announcement Brightroom is Target's "first dedicated storage and home organization owned brand,” saying the goal is to help customers "organize [their] homes for the year ahead."

The Bullseye has been leaning into its owned brands in recent years, with lines such as Cat & Jack, A New Day, Ava and Viv, Good & Gather, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (that's the collection done in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines), Heyday and more all filling Target's shelves now.

Online listings show 198 Brightroom items available as of Wednesday afternoon, with the retailer promising it will be adding more in the days ahead.

