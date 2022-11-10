Skip to main content
Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

The retailer plans to increase the floorspace at its new stores.

Target has revealed the next stage in its store strategy: building them bigger.

The Minneapolis retailer announced on Thursday the "next evolution" will focus on increasing the floorspace for its new locations.

The company said that most of the 30 new stores it is building in 2023 will be around 150,000 square feet, about 20,000 square feet larger than its average stores.

What's more, around 100 of the stores that will undergo full remodels in 2023 will feature "reimagined" design elements that will open up the space on the shop floor for shoppers, and in the backroom for its delivery fulfillment teams.

From 2024 onwards, all of Target's remodels and new stores will feature the new design elements.

For shoppers, Target says its new stores will offer a wider range of merchandise and an expanded grocery area with more food and drink options, while the backroom fulfillment area will be five times larger than at current stores.

As for the updated designs at its new and remodeled stores, Target says shoppers can expect "larger windows and a more open layout to bring more natural light," with plants and "regionally sourced reclaimed wood" used to "create a welcoming and inspiring space."

It provided images of the new designs taken from one of its new stores in Houston, Texas.

New-Store-Design_Interior

"Guests and team members tell us they come to Target because they feel inspired, connected and welcomed. With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life," said John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer.

Target says that despite focusing on larger-footprint stores in the next few years – which hark back to the Super Targets of years past, it will still be "opening stores of all sizes" nationwide, following a period of years where it has concentrated on smaller-format convenience stores.

