Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Target on Monday announced this year's list of the most sought-after holiday toys.

The Bullseye's Top Toys List, now in its tenth year, features 50 toys with 23 items exclusive to Target, with prices starting at $14.99.

Among the bigger ticket items is a Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road racing game for $118.99, and a Lego Harry Potter Whomping Willow and Shrieking Shack set for $89.99.

This year's list also features toys from a newly announced deal with FAO Swartz.

Target's Top Toys of 2022

Inspire New Stories

HarperIman Ashton doll – Target e xclusive

Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – exclusive

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy

Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls

What the Fluff

Inspire Imagination

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – exclusive

Barbie Vacation House – exclusive

LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – exclusive

Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – exclusive

Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – exclusive

LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – exclusive

LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – exclusive

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – exclusive

Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – exclusive

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – exclusive

Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur

MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs

LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set

World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

Pixobitz Studio

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

OSMO Creative Starter Kit – exclusive

FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – exclusive

FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – exclusive

Our Generation Hair Salon Playset

PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – exclusive

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine

LEGO Succulents – exclusive

Inspire Active Play

FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – exclusive

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

Target Toy Shopping Cart – exclusive

Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset

NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster

Pop It Pro

Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – exclusive

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Yahtzee Frenzy – exclusive

Hand to Hand Wombat

Inspire Future Gamers