Skip to main content
Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Target

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Target on Monday announced this year's list of the most sought-after holiday toys. 

The Bullseye's Top Toys List, now in its tenth year, features 50 toys with 23 items exclusive to Target, with prices starting at $14.99.

Among the bigger ticket items is a Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road racing game for $118.99, and a Lego Harry Potter Whomping Willow and Shrieking Shack set for $89.99.

This year's list also features toys from a newly announced deal with FAO Swartz. 

Target's Top Toys of 2022

Inspire New Stories

  • HarperIman Ashton doll – Target exclusive
  • Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – exclusive
  • Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll
  • Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy
  • Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
  • Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls
  • What the Fluff

Inspire Imagination

  • Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – exclusive
  • Barbie Vacation House – exclusive
  • LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – exclusive
  • Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – exclusive
  • Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – exclusive
  • LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – exclusive
  • LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – exclusive
  • Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – exclusive
  • Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – exclusive
  • Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – exclusive
  • Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur
  • MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs
  • LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set
  • World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls
  • Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder
  • Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset
  • Pixobitz Studio
  • Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset
  • Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
  • LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

  • OSMO Creative Starter Kit – exclusive
  • FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – exclusive
  • FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – exclusive
  • Our Generation Hair Salon Playset
  • PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – exclusive
  • Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy
  • Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise
  • 5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset
  • PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset
  • Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine
  • LEGO Succulents – exclusive

Inspire Active Play

  • FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – exclusive
  • Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set
  • Target Toy Shopping Cart – exclusive
  • Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset
  • NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster
  • Pop It Pro
  • Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – exclusive

Inspire Fun Family Moments

  • Yahtzee Frenzy – exclusive
  • Hand to Hand Wombat

Inspire Future Gamers

  • Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – exclusive
  • Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – exclusive
  • Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack
  • Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 2.27.25 PM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.12.11 PM
MN Music and Radio

Pop star Darius Danesh's cause of death in Rochester revealed

His death has been ruled accidental.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 12.54.52 PM
MN Music and Radio

Benefit planned for Twin Cities musician after brain surgery

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

ambulance
WI News

Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

Occupants of an SUV managed to escape after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

FAO Schwarz
MN Shopping

Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

The man was found unresponsive on Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

image
MN Business

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
MN News

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

The 43-year-old man has not yet been identified.

IMG_5155
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses officially on strike after negotiations fail

The strike officially started at 7 a.m. Monday.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes

The outage happened Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 8.50.19 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari party in Fargo bar after getting married

The Hollywood actor is North Dakota's most famous cheerleader.

Related

Target Top Toys
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 'Top Toys 2019' list as it prepares for holidays

Several of the toys listed are Target exclusives.

FAO Schwarz
MN Shopping

Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

target store
MN Shopping

Target teams up with FAO Schwarz on exclusive toy line for the holidays

The retailer has also released its list of the 50 Top Toys.

MN Shopping

Expect to find more toys at Target this holiday season

The Bullseye is expanding the toy department at hundreds of stores.

MN News

Target releases list of top toys for holidays

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 9.29.12 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 'Cyber Week' online deals

The sales will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

MN Shopping

Target's holiday season wasn't as successful as it hoped

After a year of gains, Target's holiday performance disappointed.

MN Shopping

Holiday season a winner for Target, persuading more shoppers through its doors

The Minneapolis retail saw comparable sales grow 5.7 percent over the festive period.