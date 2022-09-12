Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season
Target on Monday announced this year's list of the most sought-after holiday toys.
The Bullseye's Top Toys List, now in its tenth year, features 50 toys with 23 items exclusive to Target, with prices starting at $14.99.
Among the bigger ticket items is a Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road racing game for $118.99, and a Lego Harry Potter Whomping Willow and Shrieking Shack set for $89.99.
This year's list also features toys from a newly announced deal with FAO Swartz.
Target's Top Toys of 2022
Inspire New Stories
- HarperIman Ashton doll – Target exclusive
- Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – exclusive
- Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll
- Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy
- Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
- Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls
- What the Fluff
Inspire Imagination
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – exclusive
- Barbie Vacation House – exclusive
- LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – exclusive
- Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – exclusive
- Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – exclusive
- LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – exclusive
- LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – exclusive
- Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – exclusive
- Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – exclusive
- Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – exclusive
- Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur
- MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs
- LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set
- World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls
- Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset
- Pixobitz Studio
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset
- Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
- LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
- OSMO Creative Starter Kit – exclusive
- FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – exclusive
- FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – exclusive
- Our Generation Hair Salon Playset
- PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – exclusive
- Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy
- Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise
- 5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset
- PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset
- Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine
- LEGO Succulents – exclusive
Inspire Active Play
- FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – exclusive
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set
- Target Toy Shopping Cart – exclusive
- Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset
- NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster
- Pop It Pro
- Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – exclusive
Inspire Fun Family Moments
- Yahtzee Frenzy – exclusive
- Hand to Hand Wombat
Inspire Future Gamers
- Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – exclusive
- Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – exclusive
- Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack
- Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena