Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target Zero is available in stores and online.

Target has launched a curated collection of products aimed at reducing waste. 

It's called Target Zero, and products that are designed to be refillable, reusable, compostable, made from recycled products, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic will be marked with the Target Zero logo. 

Target says this logo will help people shop more sustainably, and it includes products in beauty, personal care and household essentials, with brands like Burt's Bees, PLUS, Pacifica, and soon will include products from Grove Co. and Everspring. 

“By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation, Target.

Target Zero is part of the Minneapolis retailer's sustainability strategy called Target Forward. Among the goals of Target Forward is to be a market leader for creating inclusive, sustainable brands by 2030 and have 100% of its owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

“Our goal with Target Zero is to not only make it easier for guests to find reduced-waste products that fit into their lifestyles, but also to co-create alongside our national brand partners and owned brands suppliers so we can unlock solutions to some of the historical hurdles for sustainability in the beauty, personal care and household essentials spaces and beyond," Erica Shea, Target senior buyer and sustainability lead for beauty, said in a news release.

An example of the packaging in the Target Zero line is an exclusive-to-Target packaging for Burt's Bees lip balms — they'll be in a metal tin that's recyclable and made without single-use plastic, Target says. Another example is a body wash from PLUS that aims to eliminate excess water and waste by forming the body wash into a dehydrated, dissolvable square that "transforms when you add water."

The "hundreds" of Target Zero products are available in stores and online, with more products slated to be added in the future.

