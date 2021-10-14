Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

Minneapolis-based Target and LEGO have teamed up on a limited-edition collection of colorful clothing, home goods, toys and more.

The LEGO Collection x Target includes nearly 300 items and will be available starting in early December on Target.com and in all Target stores, a news release says. Items range in price from $1.50 to $120.

The collection reimagines LEGO's iconic colorful bricks into everyday items, Target says. Among them: brick-inspired hooded sweatshirts, color-blocked puffer jackets, fanny packs, storage containers, tumblers, and pet collars and leashes.

“The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family, and we expect that excitement to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership,” Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group, said in the release. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season.”

The LEGO Collection x Target is the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date," the release says. Sizes are available from XXS-4X in women and S-5XLT in men's apparel. Plus there is an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly items for children and babies, such as flat seams and hidden openings.

Target expects the new collection to be a hit among many shoppers, with the news release noting Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for LEGO brick sets.

"As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in the release.