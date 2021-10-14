October 14, 2021
Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

The LEGO Collection x Target is described as the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date."
Minneapolis-based Target and LEGO have teamed up on a limited-edition collection of colorful clothing, home goods, toys and more. 

The LEGO Collection x Target includes nearly 300 items and will be available starting in early December on Target.com and in all Target stores, a news release says. Items range in price from $1.50 to $120.

The collection reimagines LEGO's iconic colorful bricks into everyday items, Target says. Among them: brick-inspired hooded sweatshirts, color-blocked puffer jackets, fanny packs, storage containers, tumblers, and pet collars and leashes. 

“The LEGO brand is rare in its ability to equally excite all members of the family, and we expect that excitement to soar as we offer LEGO fans young and old the opportunity to experience our brand in an entirely new way through this partnership,” Satwik Saraswati, design director at the LEGO Group, said in the release. “Giving consumers a chance to curate and create looks as unique as their families through this collection, just as they would with LEGO bricks, is something we are proud to bring to Target guests this holiday season.”

The LEGO Collection x Target is the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date," the release says. Sizes are available from XXS-4X in women and S-5XLT in men's apparel. Plus there is an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly items for children and babies, such as flat seams and hidden openings. 

Target expects the new collection to be a hit among many shoppers, with the news release noting Target is one of the leading destinations for families when shopping for LEGO brick sets. 

"As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in the release.

MN Shopping

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

ATM bank
MN Consumer

Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

Customers reported being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts, while there were long waits for phone support.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

