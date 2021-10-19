Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Ahead of the holiday season, Target has announced it will be more than doubling the number of Apple "shop-in-shop" experiences at its stores nationwide – including three in Minnesota.

The Bullseye first announced the Apple experiences would be rolled out on a trial basis in 17 stores this past February, with the store in Monticello the only Minnesota location included on the list.

But on Tuesday, it announced plans to open the Apple shopping experiences in another 19 stores, bringing the number of Minnesota stores with the shop-in-shops to four.

The Minnesota locations getting the Apple stores are:

2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul.

18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.

810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville.

The announcement comes in the same week that Apple announced its latest suite of next generation products, including new Macbook Pros, AirPods 3, and some upgrades to HomePods.

Last month, it announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, all of which went on sale Sept. 24.

Target says the shop-in-shops will be staffed by "Apple-trained Target tech consultants" and will offer "twice the space dedicated to Apple products."

