October 19, 2021
Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three Minnesota locations

Target

Publish date:

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.
Author:

Ahead of the holiday season, Target has announced it will be more than doubling the number of Apple "shop-in-shop" experiences at its stores nationwide – including three in Minnesota.

The Bullseye first announced the Apple experiences would be rolled out on a trial basis in 17 stores this past February, with the store in Monticello the only Minnesota location included on the list.

But on Tuesday, it announced plans to open the Apple shopping experiences in another 19 stores, bringing the number of Minnesota stores with the shop-in-shops to four.

The Minnesota locations getting the Apple stores are:

  • 2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul.
  • 18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.
  • 810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville.

The announcement comes in the same week that Apple announced its latest suite of next generation products, including new Macbook Pros, AirPods 3, and some upgrades to HomePods.

Last month, it announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, all of which went on sale Sept. 24.

Target says the shop-in-shops will be staffed by "Apple-trained Target tech consultants" and will offer "twice the space dedicated to Apple products."

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 10.05.45 AM
MN Shopping

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.

Piper Cherokee
MN News

UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

The crash happened Monday night just west of the Minnesota border.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Minnesota casino worker gets prison for embezzling $315K

She'll spend eight months in prison.

fake airpods
MN News

Border officials seize hundreds of fake AirPods at International Falls

The AirPods were in a rail container headed for Ranier.

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

With Patrick Peterson injured, Vikings need to unleash the offense

Peterson's absence could have a bigger effect on the opposite side of the ball.

Cam Wiley
MN Gophers

Gophers running back Cam Wiley announces plan to transfer

Wiley found himself buried on the depth chart.

sun country
Travel

Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz launches re-election campaign

Their campaign slogan: "One Minnesota. Moving Forward."

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN News

Duluth will declare its first ever snow emergency this winter

That is not a joke.

Yia Vang - media photo - crop 2
MN Food & Drink

Union Hmong Kitchen will move into Mpls. food hall

Chef Yia Vang said they're "so excited to settle in and have a home."

ISSAboveYou - Duluth North Shore - Oct 18 2021
Minnesota Life

Watch: Mille Lacs, Duluth captured in stunning video from ISS

The space station provides a vantage point 260 miles above the Earth's surface.

Related

apple experience
MN Shopping

Target to debut 'Apple shopping destinations' in 17 stores, but only 1 is in MN

These stores will feature more Apple products and specially trained Target workers to help shoppers.

Target corporate news release - Disney Store at Target 2019
MN Shopping

In-store Disney shops coming to more than 100 Targets

There is currently just one Disney Store at Target in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 9.42.19 AM
MN Shopping

Ulta Beauty to launch 'shop-in-shop' concepts at 100 Target stores

Ulta Beauty and Target have announced a long-term partnership.

MN Consumer

Members of Target's new loyalty program shop more often, spend more

Target is reaping the benefits since launching Target Circle.

Disney store
MN Shopping

25 Targets to get their own Disney shops in October, 1 in MN

The landmark collaboration between the two companies was announced on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-01-09 at 10.45.20 AM
MN Shopping

Target adds new activewear line, replacing C9 by Champion

All in Motion was announced on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-10-20 at 9.16.10 AM
MN Shopping

Halloween drive-thru for families at 12 Target stores in Minnesota

They'll run for three hours on Halloween.

MN Shopping

Target to accept contactless, mobile payments at all stores

Paying for shopping will be a quicker process in the near future.