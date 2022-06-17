Skip to main content
Target to rival Amazon Prime with 'biggest' ever Deal Days

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic.

Target has announced its “biggest ever” Deal Days sale will take place in July.

The company said the three-day event will take place July 11-13, with deals across all categories including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys on the Target app and website

“We know guests look forward to Target Deal Days every year. With this year being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond,” stated Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. “From offering the most sought-after brands in retail and unparalleled savings to multiple, convenient fulfillment options within our nearly 2,000 stores, guests can shop Target with ease and confidence, knowing they are getting an incredible value.”

Here are some of the deals Target has in store for this year's event:

  • Spend $50 on food and beverage and get a $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services
  • Save up to $70 on Apple products
  • Save up to 50% off select top tech and headphones
  • Save up to 25% off beauty products
  • Up to 30% off home items
  • 50% off select apparel and accessories for the family
  • Up to 50% off hundreds of toys
  • Up to 40% off kitchen appliances
  • Up to 35% off floor care products

Target shoppers have the option of selecting items on their online accounts and either picking up in-store or drive-up. They may also have their items delivered through third-party delivery service, Shipt.

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic. Target had been taken by surprise by the rapid consumer shift away from pandemic spending, with the Associated Press noting that Americans are once again spending heavier amounts on travel, dining out and "dressier clothes."

This in turn has led to Target having a large amount of excess inventory particularly in discretionary spending categories such as TV and kitchen appliances, with the retailer announcing aggressive price cuts as a result.

