Target to rival Amazon Prime with 'biggest' ever Deal Days

Target has announced its “biggest ever” Deal Days sale will take place in July.

The company said the three-day event will take place July 11-13, with deals across all categories including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys on the Target app and website.

“We know guests look forward to Target Deal Days every year. With this year being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond,” stated Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. “From offering the most sought-after brands in retail and unparalleled savings to multiple, convenient fulfillment options within our nearly 2,000 stores, guests can shop Target with ease and confidence, knowing they are getting an incredible value.”

Here are some of the deals Target has in store for this year's event:

Spend $50 on food and beverage and get a $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Save up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

Save up to 25% off beauty products

Up to 30% off home items

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

Target shoppers have the option of selecting items on their online accounts and either picking up in-store or drive-up. They may also have their items delivered through third-party delivery service, Shipt.

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic. Target had been taken by surprise by the rapid consumer shift away from pandemic spending, with the Associated Press noting that Americans are once again spending heavier amounts on travel, dining out and "dressier clothes."

This in turn has led to Target having a large amount of excess inventory particularly in discretionary spending categories such as TV and kitchen appliances, with the retailer announcing aggressive price cuts as a result.