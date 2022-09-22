Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

Skip to main content
Target to start its holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 seasonal workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Mike Mozart/Flickr

After a turbulent year impacted by supply chain issues and inflationary price rises, Target is seeking to get a jump on the holidays by starting its sales season in just a few weeks.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that it will be holding another Target Deal Days event on Oct. 6-8, which is earlier than last year when it was held Oct. 10-12.

What's more, it's launching its Holiday Price Match Guarantee on Oct. 6, extending through Christmas Eve, so that shoppers can get refunded the difference if they buy an item that later gets its price slashed during the Black Friday or December sales.

It marks an early move from Target in response to sluggish trading conditions, with the company seeing profits drop sharply amid a shift in consumer trends as people began to spend more time out of the house amid dropping COVID-19 levels over the spring and summer.

The retailer will likely reveal more details about its Black Friday plans sometime in October.

Target has said it will be hiring 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, the same number as last year, and more than double the 40,000 seasonal workers Walmart is hiring.

New hires will be paid a starting wage of $15-$24, which the company raised this past February,

It's also taking an aggressive approach to toy sales this year too, announcing earlier this month a collaboration with toymaker FAO Schwartz on a line of exclusive toy sales.

