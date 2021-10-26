As the holiday season approaches, Target is looking to tempt shoppers by touting new improvements to its order pick-up service and app.

The retailer detailed what to expect in an announcement Tuesday, stressing it wants to make shopping "easy" for customers and, at one point, even referring to the company as "Tarzhay."

Target has doubled the number of drive-up pick-up spaces outside stores, for example.

Here's a rundown of the changes the company says to expect:

Add backup items to your app order in case your preferred items is out of stock.

If you placed an order but realize later you forgot something, there's an option to add an item to your previously placed order.

With the "Shopping Partner" tool, you can select an official shopping partner (ie. a friend or family member) who will be notified of the order status and can pick it up on your behalf.

If using same-day delivery through Shipt, you can pick the Target location at which you want them to shop

Competition for consumer dollars is expected to be fierce in the months ahead.

Deloitte, in a recently released survey, found average holiday spending is expected to be up about 5% compared to last year — but that's mostly driven by high-income earners. Lower-income individuals and families are struggling, Deloitte said.

On top of that, retail executives are expecting higher-than-normal prices, driven by markups.

Still, Target has indicated it expects a busy year. The retailer said it planned to hire 100,000 holiday workers, and promised to give a pay bump to those working peak hours. The company is also leaning into its partnerships, such as in-store Apple, Ulta and Disney shops, plus collaborations with brands including Lego.

Both Target and Best Buy started offering Black Friday-esque deals in October, and are highlighting seasonal price match policies.