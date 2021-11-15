Target, Walmart release Black Friday ads

Target and Walmart have released their Black Friday ads, offering discounts on everything from electronics to toys and baby.

Minneapolis-based Target released its Black Friday ad on Monday, a day after Walmart released its deals. Here's a look at them:

Target

Target's Black Friday deals run Nov. 21-27 and include savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video games, apparel, beauty and more.

Some of the top deals include:

Apple offers, including savings of up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

Buy one, get one 50% off on select toys from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more

$299.99 Element 65 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)

Free $50 gift card with purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

$249.99 Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (reg. $379.99)

$99.99 PowerXL Air Fryer Square Dual Basket (reg $199.99)

Up to 30% off on sleepwear for the family

30% off beauty gift sets

And for three days, from Nov. 25-27, Target will offer deals across the entire store, including:

30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family

Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture

50% off boots for the family

New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories

20% off select Baby Alive dolls

Shoppers can take advantage of Target's Black Friday deals online and in stores, including Target's Drive Up and Order Pickup services. Plus, Target's deals are backed by its price match guarantee.

Remember, Target will be closed on Thanksgiving, with most stores opening at 7 a.m. for Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday deals are valid Nov. 22-28 and include savings on electronics, games, kitchen items, vacuums, clothing, toys and more.

Some of the top deals include:

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K SmartCast TV for $548

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar for $99

Roku SE Streaming Media Play for $15

Gaming consoles, including the PS5 for $499, Xbox Series X for $499, Xbox Series S for $299 and the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download for $299.

AirPods Pro for $159 ($38 off) and Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $99 ($50 off).

Instant Pot 8-Qt, 9-in-1 duo crisp for $99 and the Instant Pot 8-Qt 7-in-1 multi-cooker for $59.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-empty robot for $349 ($230 off).

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 ($90 off) and 42mm for $139 ($90 off).

FitBit Versa 2 for $119 ($60 off) and FitBit Charge 4 for $69 ($60 off).

Walmart customers who sign up for Walmart+ can get early access to Black Friday savings. It's $98 a year or $12.95 a month.