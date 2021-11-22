Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Target announces it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
Target announces it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

The big box retailer is also beginning holiday sales early this year.
Mike Mozart, Flickr

The big box retailer is also beginning holiday sales early this year.

No longer requiring an annual announcement, Target confirmed Monday that its choice to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day is being made permanent.

Target has already announced it will once again be giving its staff a day off on Thanksgiving, with the Black Friday sales starting at 7 a.m. on Black Friday itself, and as of now Target doesn’t plan to open its stores on Thanksgiving any time in the future.

In a company email, Target CEO Brian Cornell told employees stores would remain permanently closed on the holiday.

Target recently announced that most of its Black Friday deals would begin Sunday and run through Saturday, Nov. 28, both online and in stores, with some additional deals starting online on Thanksgiving Day, and in stores on Black Friday.

The move is part of a larger shift toward a more prolonged holiday shopping season, rather than an emphasis on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“We began offering holiday deals in October for those looking to shop early and we’re continuing to deliver big savings all season long, including Black Friday week,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, in a statement.

While Target initially started its sales earlier last year to help promote social distancing in stores, it’s now become part of the company’s holiday shopping strategy, Cornell wrote.

Target isn’t the only big box store to close its doors on Thanksgiving. 

Walmart announced that it would not be open on the holiday in June, calling it a “thank you” to employees who have worked during the pandemic, while other major retailers such as Costco and Home Depot are also closed.

