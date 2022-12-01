Target's annual 10% sale on gift cards will be held this weekend

Target's annual sale offering 10% off its gift cards will be held this weekend, and this weekend only.

The retailer announced that it will be cutting 10% off the price of its gift cards both in store and online up to $500 this Saturday and Sunday.

The catch? It's only available to Target Circle members, though the loyalty program is free to join.

You have to buy Target gift cards too; there will be no discounts on Visa/Amex/Mastercard gift cards or gift cards for other businesses.

It nonetheless represents a good deal for regular Target shoppers, who could basically buy themselves "free" money to use against a future shop.

A $100 gift card will cost $90, while a $500 gift card would cost $450.

Target has announced that its weekly deals that start on Dec. 4 will include 30% off seasonal decor and $50 off an Xbox Series S.