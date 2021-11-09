Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas
Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.
Tattersall Distilling, Facebook

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

The fast-food chain Arby's is teaming up with Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling on two fries-themed vodkas.

"Your favorite fries are now 80 proof. We teamed up with Arby's to distill an extremely limited quantity of Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka," Tattersall Distilling posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. 

The vodka is being sold exclusively at Arbysvodka.com starting Nov. 18. It will be available to people in 12 states, including Minnesota, according to the website. 

This news took people by surprise, with comments on Tattersall's Facebook post ranging from people saying they checked their calendar to confirm it isn't April Fool's Day and wondering why this would ever be a thing, to others suggesting ideas for future vodka infusions from other fast-food chains.

The vodkas, which are potato-based, are infused with Arby's curly fries and its new-ish crinkle-cut fry flavors, Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing said in a statement. The Curly Fries Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fries Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar. 

And, Arby's has been working with Minnesota-based TV chef Justin Sutherland to create two signature Bloody Mary recipes using the vodkas and other Arby's menu items, such as Horsey sauce and Arby's sauce, and are topped with mozzarella sticks, a news release says. The recipes will drop on Sutherland and Arby's social media pages in the coming days. 

The vodkas cost $59.99 a bottle. And if you miss out on Nov. 18, there will be a second release of the vodkas on Nov. 22. 

Chad Biele, brand manager for Arby's, told Bring Me The News Arby's teamed up with Tattersall on these vodkas based on the distillery's relationship with Sutherland, who is a good friend of the brand (Sutherland helped Arby's launch its Country-Style Real Rib Sandwich in October). 

"We worked with chef Justin and the fine folks at Tattersall to produce the perfect recipe and flavor profile inspired by our Crinkle and Curly Fries as a fun way to celebrate all things potato," Biele said. 

Arby's, which was founded in Ohio, is part of Inspire Brands, which bought Buffalo Wild Wings in 2018. B-dubs was previously headquartered in Minnesota. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Tattersall Distilling for further comment. 

