Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to 2023 tour

Taylor Swift has added a second tour stop in Minneapolis for the upcoming The Eras Tour.

The singer and songwriter had already announced she is making a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023. A second show has now been announced for June 23, 2023.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature music from different eras of Swift's career, with girl in red and OWENN providing supporting acts when she performs in Minneapolis.

This will be the first time Swift performs in the state since Sept 2018, as she stopped at U.S. Bank Stadium for her Redemption Tour.

Swift's tour will start in March and go through August across the country.

Swift released a new album on Oct. 21 titled, Midnights. She broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history and also became the first artist to claim the entire top 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 list.