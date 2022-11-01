Skip to main content
Taylor Swift to bring 2023 stadium tour to Minnesota

The "Eras Tour" will make a stop in Minneapolis in June.

Taylor Swift is going on a 2023 stadium tour and making a stop in Minnesota.

Swift will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023 as part of her latest tour, The Eras, according to an announcement Tuesday morning.

Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and tickets for the general public will be available on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift said she will be performing music from all different eras of her career during the tour. Girl in red and OWENN will provide supporting acts for Swift in Minneapolis. 

Other musical acts joining her throughout the 26-show tour include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and HAIM.

Swift hasn't made a stop in Minnesota since performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018 for her Redemption Tour, according to Concert Archives.

Swift released a new album on Oct. 21 titled, Midnights. She broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history and also became the first artist to claim the entire top 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

