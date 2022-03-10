Skip to main content
Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

The humor-rock duo will visit the Midwest in September.

Whittlz, Flickr

The humor-rock duo will visit the Midwest in September.

Tenacious D, the humor-rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, is bringing its tour to Minneapolis this September. 

The "greatest band in history" will perform with DJ Douggpound at Surly Brewing Festival Field on Monday, Sept. 19. 

Tickets for the 18-plus show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can buy tickets online here.

Tenacious D is also headed to BMO Harris Pavilion in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the day before the Minneapolis show.

The shows in Minneapolis and Milwaukee come after Tenacious D recently announced additional dates for its 2022 North American Tour, which is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album that was released in September 2001, according to American Song Writer

Next Up

splatrball 1200 wikimedia commons
MN News

Teens cited for ambushing school bus with 'Splatrball' water bead blaster

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were cited for disorderly conduct.

target field puckett statue USATSI_17420398_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Lockout over: MLB, players union reach deal to kickstart 2022 season

And plans are for a 162-game season.

tenacious D
MN Music and Radio

Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

The humor-rock duo will visit the Midwest in September.

tony webster flickr mayo clinic
MN News

Mayo Clinic gets 'official warning' over death of research puppy

The puppy died of asphyxiation following a procedure.

girls basketball
MN Sports

MN girls basketball: State tourney spots up for grabs Thursday, Friday

There are 15 games Thursday night and 17 more on Friday night.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies in head-on crash along MN scenic highway

The crash happened Wednesday morning on the two-lane road.

luck-e fire
WI News

Fire destroys bar in western Wisconsin town

The fire started early Thursday.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Union and district leaders continue to meet in mediation.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 10

Hospitalizations continue to decline.

D Williams MN DOC crop
MN News

Murder charges filed after 31-year-old found dead in backyard

Charges say the victim was found the morning after he'd been shot.

USATSI_17480456_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

The Matt Ryan situation should be a cautionary tale for the Vikings

Atlanta seems to be in a deeper bind with their veteran quarterback.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman's answer when asked if Cousins can win a Super Bowl

The former Vikings GM gave an interesting critique of his former quarterback.

Related

alanis morissette wikimedia commons
MN Music and Radio

Alanis Morissette reveals MN, WI stops for 2022 tour

The tour is a celebration of her seminal album "Jagged Little Pill."

Dua lipa
MN Music and Radio

Dua Lipa's U.S. tour includes a stop in Minneapolis

The British singer-songwriter is heading to Target Center.

Evanescence tour twitter
MN Music and Radio

Evanescence adds MN stop to previously announced US tour

The rock band on Tuesday revealed 4 new dates for its upcoming arena tour.

Justin bieber
MN Music and Radio

Justin Bieber announces 2020 tour, with stop in Minneapolis

The pop sensation is touring on the back of his upcoming new album.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Music and Radio

Rolling Stones rescheduled 'No Filter' tour will be in Minneapolis this fall

The tour began in 2019 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Justin bieber
MN Music and Radio

Justin Bieber to perform in Minneapolis during summer tour

Bieber's tour begins in May and wraps up in late-September.

zac brown band
MN Music and Radio

Zac Brown Band's tour coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the first confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

MN Lifestyle

McCartney's Midwest show set for Milwaukee, not Minneapolis