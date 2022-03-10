Tenacious D making tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee

Tenacious D, the humor-rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, is bringing its tour to Minneapolis this September.

The "greatest band in history" will perform with DJ Douggpound at Surly Brewing Festival Field on Monday, Sept. 19.

Tickets for the 18-plus show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can buy tickets online here.

Tenacious D is also headed to BMO Harris Pavilion in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the day before the Minneapolis show.

The shows in Minneapolis and Milwaukee come after Tenacious D recently announced additional dates for its 2022 North American Tour, which is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album that was released in September 2001, according to American Song Writer.