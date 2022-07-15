Skip to main content
THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

A cider company is aiming to be the first to release a THC drink in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis Cider Company is rolling out a drink called "Trail Magic." According to the business, the drink is made with non-alcoholic cider mixed with 3 milligrams of Delta 9 THC. It will also come in two different flavors — pineapple and mixed berry.

Its debut is expected to be held on Friday, July 29 at Minneapolis Cider's taproom, which comes after Minnesota legalized THC edibles and drinkables as of July 1.

“THC is an alternative to alcohol that gives consumers another choice of how to relax, unwind, and enjoy themselves with friends,” says co-founder Jason Dayton. “The perks? It’s made with the cider our fans know and love, it’s low-calorie, it’s non-alcoholic, it’s real fruit, and there’s no added sugar.”

According to Minneapolis Cider, the name comes from "an outdoorsy practice rooted in surprising acts of generosity." 

Co-founder David O’Neill said the amount of THC in the beverage should provide "a nice buzz," adding that the serving per can "is equivalent to about a 5% alcohol content cider."

Indeed Brewing Company told Bring Me The News last week that it is aiming to debut their THC non-alcoholic drink on Aug. 1. Another Minnesota brewery, Bent Paddle, said they expect to rollout their version of the drink "sometime in the next couple of weeks," with it likely being available in August as well.

In addition to the debut of their beverage, Minneapolis Cider will also be hosting an Outdoor Expo that will feature local vendors and outdoor organizations with giveaways. The event will also feature a free film showing of Free Solo.

