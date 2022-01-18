10 new shops, food stops at Mall of America

Shop doors keep opening at the Mall of America, which has added 10 new tenants in recent months to its more than 500 stores.

The megamall detailed the openings in a news release Tuesday. Some have been mentioned before (such as Duck Donuts, which opened last month more than two years after announcing its plans). Other tenants haven't previously been widely discussed publicly.

Here's the list:

ALAND (Level 1, North)

ALAND is billed as a K-fashion shop, with nearly 700 brands available at the store. That includes clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty products. This is the third ALAND location in the U.S. The shop just celebrated its grand opening at the mall.

Arula (Level 1, South)

Announced last fall, Arula is a fashion brand that aims to "raise the bar on the mid- and plus-size shopping experience and erase industry standards." The store comes from the same team behind Altar’d State.

Beard Papas (Level 3, North)

Beard Papas is a global cream puffs chain that offers different shells and cream fillings for people to choose from. First announced on Sept. 9, 2021, the cream puff shop had a grand opening on Jan. 8.

Dauren Worldwide (Level 3, East)

Dauren Worldwide is a clothing line from local founder Brandon Barnes, influenced by streetwear and rowing. The shop opened in Mall of America's Community Commons space in October of 2020, but has now expanded into its own location.

Draper James (Level 1, South)

A lifestyle brand from Reese Witherspoon, the shop includes ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents. It's the fifth Draper James location and opened in November 2021.

Duck Donuts (Level 3, West) Dec. 2

Made-to-order donuts. Do you really need to know more? (If you do, check out our previous story.)

Global Braids (Level 3, North)

A Twin Cities business since 2000, Global Braids specializes in natural hair and helping clients transition to natural hair products.

Juicebox (Level 3, North)

A locally owned beverage business, with six different fruit flavors. It opened on Nov. 11, 2021.

Ridemakerz (Level 1, East)

Ridemakerz lets guests (referred to as "customizers") create a one-of-a-kind model car to a 1:18 scale, which is about the size of a football. Aspects including body style, color, rims, tires, lights, decals and sounds are all customizable. This will be the fourth Ridemakerz store in the U.S. Announced in September 2021, it opened just before Christmas.

The Neighborhood (Level 1, East)

Part of the Love From Minnesota brand, which has various shops in the Mall of America. This one opened Nov. 5 and includes Minnesota-centric lifestyle, food and gift products.