The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Chef Brian Ingram will make his return to the kitchen next month at his forthcoming supper club in St. Paul.

Ingram is the owner of Purpose Restaurants and the restauranteur behind Hope Breakfast Bar, Gnome Craft Pub and others.

The Apostle Supper Club, which is set to open mid-September on the corner of Kellogg Blvd. and West 7th St., will bring Ingram back into the kitchen himself.

"I really wanted to get back to what brought me into cooking," he said. "Cooking is my love language, it always has been."

Ingram opened a supper club of the same name on the 16th floor of Duluth's Radisson Hotel earlier this year, but said the two restaurants will have their distinctions.

The mid-century throwback planned for St. Paul aims to replicate something you'd find in Palm Springs, transporting those who stop by during Minnesota's long winters away from the blues.

The supper club will feature a piano lounge and Ingram's take on a tiki-meets-sports bar, the False Eye Doll. A massive, central kitchen will anchor the restaurant and offer guests interactive seating around the kitchen.

"The stars of our show are going to be the chefs that are working," Ingram said.

Towards the back of the restaurant, a 1960's-style sunken living room will offer lounge seating around a fireplace — an area that'll be open to guests who aren't dining, Ingram said.

There'll also be service on the restaurant's massive, one-acre outdoor patio, which Ingram is hoping to keep running year-round, with ice bars, holiday movies and a skating rink during the winter months.

After years focused on creating casual dining experiences, Ingram said he's excited to bring his culinary chops to the Apostle with a menu highlighting his fine dining background.

"We're doing things maybe people have seen in the past, but doing it in new ways," he said.

Smaller dishes at the Apostle will include an avocado toast with buratta, whipped ricotta with high mountain honey and a cheesy polenta fondu served with crisp vegetables.

The vegan, truffled udon was one of Ingram's favorites in the test kitchen.

"It was just incredible, we were super proud of that one," he said.

Other main dishes include a Tomahawk pork chop with lemon capers, ox tail beef stew and fried fish served with a lemon and vinegar powder.

The desert menu will play on the mid-century theme with a fresh berry jello cake and Oreos will be served with a New York-style cheesecake dip.

Ingram said he's excited to be behind the line cooking everyday, and the Apostle — a concept he developed over the course of the decade — is the perfect fit.

"I'm not ready to turn the reins over to anybody," he joked.