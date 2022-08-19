Skip to main content
The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

A rendering of The Apostle Supper Club set to open mid-September at Kellogg Blvd. and West 7th St. in downtown St. Paul. Courtesy of Brian Ingram.

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Chef Brian Ingram will make his return to the kitchen next month at his forthcoming supper club in St. Paul. 

Ingram is the owner of Purpose Restaurants and the restauranteur behind Hope Breakfast Bar, Gnome Craft Pub and others.

The Apostle Supper Club, which is set to open mid-September on the corner of Kellogg Blvd. and West 7th St., will bring Ingram back into the kitchen himself. 

"I really wanted to get back to what brought me into cooking," he said. "Cooking is my love language, it always has been." 

Ingram opened a supper club of the same name on the 16th floor of Duluth's Radisson Hotel earlier this year, but said the two restaurants will have their distinctions. 

The mid-century throwback planned for St. Paul aims to replicate something you'd find in Palm Springs, transporting those who stop by during Minnesota's long winters away from the blues. 

The supper club will feature a piano lounge and Ingram's take on a tiki-meets-sports bar, the False Eye Doll. A massive, central kitchen will anchor the restaurant and offer guests interactive seating around the kitchen. 

"The stars of our show are going to be the chefs that are working," Ingram said. 

Towards the back of the restaurant, a 1960's-style sunken living room will offer lounge seating around a fireplace — an area that'll be open to guests who aren't dining, Ingram said. 

There'll also be service on the restaurant's massive, one-acre outdoor patio, which Ingram is hoping to keep running year-round, with ice bars, holiday movies and a skating rink during the winter months. 

After years focused on creating casual dining experiences, Ingram said he's excited to bring his culinary chops to the Apostle with a menu highlighting his fine dining background. 

"We're doing things maybe people have seen in the past, but doing it in new ways," he said.

Smaller dishes at the Apostle will include an avocado toast with buratta, whipped ricotta with high mountain honey and a cheesy polenta fondu served with crisp vegetables.

The vegan, truffled udon was one of Ingram's favorites in the test kitchen.

"It was just incredible, we were super proud of that one," he said. 

Other main dishes include a Tomahawk pork chop with lemon capers, ox tail beef stew and fried fish served with a lemon and vinegar powder. 

The desert menu will play on the mid-century theme with a fresh berry jello cake and Oreos will be served with a New York-style cheesecake dip. 

Ingram said he's excited to be behind the line cooking everyday, and the Apostle — a concept he developed over the course of the decade — is the perfect fit. 

"I'm not ready to turn the reins over to anybody," he joked. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 4.12.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Muhammad Masood
MN News

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

2 (3)
Sponsored Story

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Don’t miss out on the running, racing and all the fun things to do for the whole family

image
MN Weird

DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

Grammar lesson on a stick.

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 2.29.47 PM
MN News

Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

Melvin Carter
MN News

What's in Mayor Melvin Carter's budget proposal?

Here's what the St. Paul mayor is putting his focus on for the upcoming year.

WCCO building
MN News

Digital, streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote to unionize

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.

Related

creekside supper club
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 9.27.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

The newest Twin Cities location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

image
MN Food & Drink

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks to open fifth Twin Cities location

The fast-casual eatery is expanding.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.