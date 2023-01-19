Skip to main content
The Bad Waitress to close in Minneapolis after 18 years

The Eat Street breakfast spot opened in 2005.

The Bad Waitress is closing its doors after almost 20 years in business.

The diner known for its capacious pancakes made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, closing indefinitely after brunch service on Jan. 29.

The family-owned restaurant in Minneapolis Eat Street area has been open since 2005.

"We've believed since the start that brunch makes everything better — but this time, it couldn't save the day," owners Andy and Mary Cohen wrote.

"Being a part of Eat Street and serving the Whittier neighborhood and beyond these past 18 years has been an honor. The strength, spirit, resilience and support of this community will continue to inspire us for years to come, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve you. We could not have done it without all of you."

The Bad Waitress' second location in northeast Minneapolis shuttered operations in 2020.

