Beach Boys bringing 2021 holiday tour to Minnesota

October 19, 2021
The Beach Boys are bringing their 2021 holiday tour to Treasure Island

joergens.mi, Wikimedia Commons

Publish date:

The iconic band's "Holiday Harmonies" tour stops at the casino just before the new year.
Author:

The Beach Boys are ready to help Minnesota celebrate the holiday season.

The beloved rock group will stop at Treasure Island Resort & Casino for its Holiday Harmonies tour, the casino announced Tuesday. The show is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Island Event Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and range from $59-$89.

What can you expect from the award-winning band for the show?

Some "holiday classics" from the band's own Christmas album, plus songs from Mike Love's holiday album Reason for the Season

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records since being founded 60 years ago, and in 1988 were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 

