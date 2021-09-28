September 28, 2021
The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota
Publish date:

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.
Author:

Bring Me The News

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

Perhaps you've noticed that there are seemingly billions of boxelder bugs all over Minnesota this fall. Your windows and homes are caked with them and you've likely brushed a few off your shoulder when you're outside. 

It's all totally normal and they are entirely harmless, it's just that those red and black boxelder bugs and lady beetles are trying to move into your home to avoid dying in the winter cold. 

This is where the University of Minnesota Extension's advice comes in handy to keep them from taking over your home. Here's what you can do: 

  • Repair or replace damaged window and door screens.
  • Repair or replace damaged screens in roof and soffit vents, and in bathroom and kitchen fans.
  • Seal areas where cable TV wires, phone lines, and other utility wires and pipes, outdoor faucets, dryer vents and similar objects enter buildings.
  • Seal with caulk or for larger spaces use polyurethane expandable spray foam, copper mesh, or other appropriate sealant.
  • Install door sweeps or thresholds to all exterior entry doors.
  • Install a rubber seal along the bottom of garage doors.

If you have an explosion of boxelder bugs on the exterior of your home, the U of M says that the first step should be to vacuum or scoop them up with a broom and dustpan. 

The U of M also suggests you could use insecticide on some of the larger clusters that are threatening to get indoors, provided the sprays use common ingredients like bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, lambda cyhalothrin or permethrin.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

But ultimately, the bugs aren't going to cause you any harm, so rather than using chemical sprays, you may as well just let them enjoy the sun before the Minnesota winter claims them.

And if they do get inside? They'll usually only live for a few days, and they don't reproduce indoors so the threat of a bigger interior issue is low. 

Next Up

curl mesabi curling club
MN Sports

Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.

sun country landline
Travel

Sun Country to offer luxury car service to MSP Airport

It's Sun Country's new Door-to-Door service, in partnership with Landline.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

rabbit
MN News

Highly contagious rabbit disease detected for first time in MN

Two indoor rabbits "died suddenly and inexplicably" from the disease earlier this month.

Salted Nut Roll
MN Food & Drink

New seasonal varieties of the Salted Nut Roll have arrived

There will never be enough pumpkin spice to satisfy the world.

como zoo wolf
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo welcomes 2 wolf brothers, marking return of wolves to St. Paul

Como Zoo hasn't had wolves since March 2020.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.

Abbey Piner
MN News

Missing Aitkin County woman may be in St. Paul area

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

box elder bugs
Minnesota Life

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

Related

MN Lifestyle

A disgusting, smelly bug has invaded Minnesota

It's literally called a "stink bug."

European chafer beetle
Minnesota Life

Lawn-destroying beetle found in Minneapolis for the 1st time

Very on-brand for 2020.

Minnesota Life

Has Minnesota seen the worst of the mosquitos already?

Have the skeeters been bad where you are?

snow, tape measure
Weather MN

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota .... so far

A lot more could still fall in parts of greater Minnesota.

Weather MN

Here's a list of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota so far

Temps will warm 75 degrees by Sunday.

murder hornet
Minnesota Life

The 'murder hornet' in Minnesota? 'Probably not very likely'

About the only good news in 2020 so far.

Minnesota Life

'You feel trapped': The shutdown's impact on Minnesota's weather service

Unpaid but unable to take time off, Chanhassen's NWS workers are finding the shutdown tough.

snow, snowplow
Weather MN

'Frigid & Snowy': The Farmers' Almanac releases winter forecast

Fun fact: It last snowed in the Twin Cities 110 days ago (as of Aug. 26).