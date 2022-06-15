The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

One of Minneapolis' most-loved beer gardens reopened this week with a fresh new look.

The Butcher's Tale, which opened last year in the former Butcher & The Boar space, welcomed guests back to the beer garden on Wednesday afternoon.

The year-round, revamped spot along Hennepin Avenue now features an atrium with a glass rooftop and retractable walls.

General Manager Chad Waldon said the new beer garden features plenty of greenery with plants and flowers arranged throughout the 2,000-square-foot-space.

The pet-friendly, casual dining spot aims to offer a different experience than the fine-dining steakhouse serving up a $69 prime ribeye indoors.

Either way, the kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Peter Botcher, who was the original head butcher at Butcher & The Boar.

The wagyu butter burger is one of the new items added to the beer garden menu, according to Waldon.

The dish features bacon, smoked beef aioli, caramelized onions, aged cheddar and JW pickles on an egg bun.

For $21, beer garden-goers can order the "burger, brew & a bump," which pairs together the wagyu butter burger, Surly Hell and a bump of Jim Bean Black Label.