Skip to main content
The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

Courtesy of The Butcher's Tale.

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

One of Minneapolis' most-loved beer gardens reopened this week with a fresh new look. 

The Butcher's Tale, which opened last year in the former Butcher & The Boar space, welcomed guests back to the beer garden on Wednesday afternoon. 

The year-round, revamped spot along Hennepin Avenue now features an atrium with a glass rooftop and retractable walls. 

General Manager Chad Waldon said the new beer garden features plenty of greenery with plants and flowers arranged throughout the 2,000-square-foot-space. 

The pet-friendly, casual dining spot aims to offer a different experience than the fine-dining steakhouse serving up a $69 prime ribeye indoors. 

Either way, the kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Peter Botcher, who was the original head butcher at Butcher & The Boar. 

The wagyu butter burger is one of the new items added to the beer garden menu, according to Waldon. 

The dish features bacon, smoked beef aioli, caramelized onions, aged cheddar and JW pickles on an egg bun. 

For $21, beer garden-goers can order the "burger, brew & a bump," which pairs together the wagyu butter burger, Surly Hell and a bump of Jim Bean Black Label. 

Next Up

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

FVOQyJkWUAIZT8D
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

A Final Jeopardy question about the Watergate scandal cost Eric Ahasic the game.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

Mercury
MN Lifestyle

Rare chance to see 5 planets with the naked eye June 24

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and most visible in the night sky on June 24.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

3 men convicted of 2020 Columbia Heights murder

Cashmere Smith, 23, Dominic Sampson, 21, and Brandon Kron, 24, will serve prison sentences in connection to the fatal shooting.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Hospitalizations continue to hover around the 400 mark in Minnesota.

Walz and Birk
MN News

Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

The Twitter claim spread further after being promoted by Matt Birk.

golden valley police department
MN News

16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A 15-year-old from Buffalo is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

The 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 8.49.11 PM
MN News

California fugitive murder suspect arrested near Fargo

The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in California.

Related

buthcer's tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale to open at former Butcher and the Boar location

The Butcher's Tale will feature a menu from Butcher and the Boar's original chef.

butcher's tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens this week in former Butcher and the Boar spot

Smoked meats, bourbon and more will be on the menu.

sports garden duluth
MN Food & Drink

Grandma's Sports Garden is now The Garden wedding and event venue

COVID-19 forced the nightclub to close, but also inspired the new space.

noa restaurant 3
MN Food & Drink

California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

It's located on the ground floor of the IDS Center.

sidecar drink
MN Food & Drink

Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

It's the fifth Town Hall location, but the first to focus on cocktails.

Wrecktangle Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

The new pizza joint also includes a deli and market for locally-made goods.

new uptown cafe meal menu facebook
MN Food & Drink

New Uptown Cafe opens in former North Face space

It's open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. every day of the week.

butcher and the boar
MN News

Butcher & the Boar makes comeback with new ownership

Local hospitality company Jester Concepts has bought the brand. The new location is still being determined.