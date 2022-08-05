The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis

Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis.

Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave.

A new modern steakhouse with an Argentinean influence inspired by del Prado's background is planned, and the former Marvel Bar space will transform into a "lively and innovative" cocktail bar, according to the announcement.

Both the steakhouse and new bar are slated to open next summer.

"Knowing the importance The Bachelor Farmer had on the Minneapolis culinary scene, this new concept will inhabit this landmark building while upholding the same high standards, thoughtful culinary offerings, and welcoming spirit that came before," del Prado announced.

Burnet's ventures in the business include Bar La Grassa, Barrio and Northside Boxing and del Prado's restaurants include Martina, Colita, Sanjusan, Josefina, Rosalina, Cardamom, and Macanda.

The upcoming restaurant will be their first venture together.