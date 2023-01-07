The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts

Skip to main content
There's a new music series in downtown Stillwater.

A new dinner concert experience is launching at the Freight House in downtown Stillwater this month. 

In a new partnership between the Freight House and Twin Cities' music artist and event producer Mick Sterling, the restaurant will be bringing live music to its stage every Thursday and Sunday night from January until May.

The concert series will kick off Jan. 19 with Mick Sterling Presents SILK AND SOUL / The Songs of Boz Scaggs. The Lamont Cranston Band featuring Pat Hayes with Bruce McCabe is set to take the stage Jan. 26. 

Ticket range from $25-$40 and are available online or at the door. 

Concert tickets do not include dinner, so those hoping to dine during the event are also encouraged to make a dinner reservation. 

February 

  • Feb. 2 - Mick Sterling Presents THE HEART OF ANN AND NANCY WILSON.
  • Feb. 9 - Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio (Johnny Cash Tribute Show)
  • Feb 14 - Courtney Burton Big Band / Unforgettable: Jazz on Valentine's Day.
  • Feb 15 - Mick Sterling Presents VINTAGE VEGAS / Valentine's Day Big Band Celebration / Sinatra / Dean Martin / Judy Garland and more featuring Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro. 
  • Feb. 16 - Mick Sterling Presents A BILLY JOEL STATE OF MIND. 
  • Feb. 19 - The ABBASOLUTELY FAB / The Songs of ABBA. 
  • Feb. 23 - Mick Sterling Presents HEART & SOUL / The Songs of Huey Lewis and The News.
  • Feb. 26 - Classic Ladies of Country Joyann Parker Band.

March 

  • Mar. 2 - FREE FALLIN' / The Tom Petty Experience.
  • Mar. 5 - Transit Authority / The Songs of the band CHICAGO.
  • Mar. 9 - GLADYS / The Songs of Gladys Knight and The Pips featuring MsArnise.
  • Mar. 12 - Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie.
  • Mar. 16 - CHASE AND OVATION / A Tribute to the music of PRINCE.
  • Mar. 19 - Mick Sterling Presents BORN TO RUN / A Celebration of the music of Bruce Springsteen.
  • Mar. 23 - The Crown Jewels Tribute to Queen.
  • Mar. 26 - ONE WORLD / The Songs of STING and THE POLICE. 
  • Mar. 30 - AMY / A Heartfelt Tribute to Amy Winehouse featuring Cate Fierro. 

April

  • Apr. 2 — Mick Sterling Presents MICK AND THE STONES / The Songs of Jagger and Richards.
  • Apr. 6 — THE ROCKSTARS OF TEXAS / Celebrating the music of ZZ Top / STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN and more.
  • Apr. 13 — Rumble Seat / A Night of the songs of John Mellencamp.
  • Apr. 16 — Mick Sterling Presents BEAUTIFUL VISION / The Essential Songs of Van Morrison.
  • Apr. 20 - Songs of the South / A Night of the songs of the band Alabama with Shane Martin.
  • Apr. 23 - XPEDITION / The Nation's Premiere Tribute performing the music of JOURNEY / FOREIGNER / KANSAS AND STYX.
  • Apr. 27 - The Lamont Cranston Band.
  • Apr. 30 - Steeling Dan / A Tribute to Steely Dan.

May 

  • May 4 - MOONSHADOW / The Songs of Cat Stevens featuring Michael Monroe.
  • May 7 - Jennifer Grimm sings Judy Garland.
  • May 11 - Mick Sterling Presents EAT A FEAT / The Magnificent Songs of The Allman Brothers and Little Feat.
  • May 14 - EVOLUTION OF A DIVA / The Songs of Dolly Parton featuring Mia Dorr.
  • May 18 - The Joyann Parker Band

For more information, visit onstageatthefreighthouse.com

