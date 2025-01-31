The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

Skip to main content

The Hold Steady celebrates 20 years of 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

The band celebrates its second album in the city some members once called home, including a show at 7th St. Entry.

The Holdy Steady, Minnesota's favorite not-local local band, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, Separation Sunday.

The party will be four straight nights of concerts in Minneapolis that will make fans say, "I'm pretty sure we've heard this one before." That quartet of shows will be paired with a pair of other events that will get fans digging into the stories behind the band's second album.

The group formed in New York in 2003, not long after the demise of Lifter Puller, a Twin Cities band that featured Hold Steady members Craig Finn and Tad Kubler. While 2003's Almost Killed Me was a quiet hit among fans and critics, it was Separation Sunday that planted their flag and declared that they were going to be a unique voice in rock for years to come. 

The celebration starts with a show at the 7th St. Entry on May 1 and is followed by two straight nights at the First Avenue main room. On May 4, the concerts will wrap up with a show called "Storytellers" at the Fine Line, an event that sounds similar to the "Solo Songs and Stories" concert frontman Craig Finn hosted at The Fitzgerald Theater in November.

In between shows, The Hold Steady will host a May 2 pub quiz event at The Depot, tickets for which can be acquired with a ticket to the Friday night First Avenue show. The Hold Steady-centered quiz will include a band member and takes place right before that night's show across the street. 

Then on May 3, there will be a Separation Sunday question and answer session with a soundcheck happy hour. Entry to that event can be purchased with a ticket to the Saturday night concert. That event will take place on the exact day the band's second album was released in 2005.

The Q&A will include band members as well as Separation Sunday producers Dean Baltulonis and Dave Gardner.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., and the 7th St. Entry show is sure to move in a hurry.

The Hold Steady
MN Music and Radio

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

The band celebrates its second album in the city some members once called home, including a show at 7th St. Entry.

