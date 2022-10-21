The Lexington expands dinner service, adds Pie & Mighty desserts

The Lexington will bring back dinner service seven-days-a-week next month and begin serving pie-by-the-slice from the beloved Pie & Mighty.

The 87-year-old institution on the corner of Lexington Parkway and Grand Avenue is joining forces with the trendy pie maker just in time for the holidays.

Pie & Mighty's south Minneapolis pie shop closed in July, but not before co-owner Rachel Swan's creations built a fanbase around the Twin Cities.

The shop's hand-crafted, seasonal creations included coconut cream, pear cardamom, peach crumble, nectarine blueberry, maple pecan, pear blackberry crumble, Grandma Lu's Lemon Angel pies and more.

The Lexington announced the new partnership with Swan on Wednesday, stating the dessert menu will soon feature a rotating selection of seasonal pies.

And, beginning Nov. 7, dinner service will resume on Mondays and Tuesdays, marking the return of seven-days-a-week dinner at the St. Paul institution.

Throughout the month, Mondays and Tuesdays will feature a new three-course dinner special for $45 along with $5 martinis and Manhattans.

Reservations can be made online at thelexmn.com.