The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the MOA is suing

Skip to main content
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The restaurant never opened after it originally planned to in 2020.

Phillip Pessar/Flickr

The restaurant never opened after it originally planned to in 2020.

The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened.

The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.

Chicken Guy was originally supposed to open in early 2020, signing a lease in August 2019 inside the North food court. However, the place never opened, nor did construction even begin. 

According to the lawsuit filed on Sept. 9, the mall is accusing Chicken Guy of breaching its lease by failing to pay rent, begin any construction, and open by mid-June 2021. In addition, Earl Enterprises is named and accused of committing "fraud by omission" after presenting the company as a "credit-worthy entity" to pay its financial obligations in full under the lease, which runs through June 2032. 

The total amount due for "past rental obligations" under the signed lease is $292,333.20 as of July 31, according to court documents. 

The MOA is now seeking more than $3 million from Earl and his company to cover the rent owed through the end of the lease, with attorney fees and court costs also included.

It was previously announced in August 2019 that the Florida-based chain would open at the mall.

The defendants are denying all wrongdoing, liability and damages. Chicken Guy, Earl and his company are requesting a jury trial in response.

The company is arguing it was excused from the lease as a result of the pandemic. The mall closed briefly in March 2020, before reopening in June 2020. 

"Defendant’s obligation to perform any of alleged obligations under the lease and Guaranty was excused because the purpose and object of the lease and Guaranty, and performance under the lease and Guaranty, became impossible and commercially impracticable as a result of the pandemic," a court filing by attorneys for Chicken Guy, Earl and his company reads.

Earl and his company state Chicken Guy is entitled to "an abatement or reduction in rent" for the period during which the mall was closed for three months in 2020.

According to Earl Enterprises' website, Earl owns multiple restaurants including Planet Hollywood — another former MOA location owned by Earl that closed in 2003 — and Buca Di Beppo, once based out of Minneapolis.

Chicken Guy's website shows seven locations that are currently open and three more restaurants that are "coming soon." None of them are the MOA location.

Next Up

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The standoff with police lasted over 10 hours Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The park will undergo a full redesign next year.

43682037140_c021f10f40_k
MN Food & Drink

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the MOA is suing

The restaurant never opened after it originally planned to in 2020.

election, vote
MN News

Early voting begins: Here's how to register to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Edina High School
MN News

After Homecoming brawl, non-Edina students barred from football games

The school district also implemented increased security measures for football games in response to the fight.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making U of M bomb threat

Ahmed Mohamed Umar has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man, police officer involved in fatal Minneapolis incident identified

A witness says the man who exchanged gunfire with police shot himself.

Related

Guy Fieri at Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs
MN Food & Drink

Guy Fieri's chicken restaurant chain is coming to Minnesota

It'll be opening at the Mall of America.

fieri flavortown
MN Food & Drink

Guy Fieri opens 2 virtual Flavortown Kitchen restaurants in MN

More could be opening in the coming weeks.

Guy Fieri
MN Food & Drink

Guy Fieri filmed another episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Minnesota

Flavortown, USA!

Duck Donuts Facebook photo
MN Food & Drink

Mall of America details 9 new food and drink spots

They are either open now or opening soon.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Opening of new wrap-around movie theater at MOA delayed until July

B&B Theaters was originally set to open the new theater in mid-June.

Chapel of Love at Mall of America
Minnesota Life

Chapel of Love set to close at Mall of America after nearly 30 years

The owner cited retirement as the reason for the closure.

Dari-Ette
MN Food & Drink

For sale: St. Paul '50s drive-in that featured on Guy Fieri show

It's one of the last remaining original drive-ins in the Twin Cities.

301001773_2932079620272162_6585193016576757558_n
MN Food & Drink

After Mankato teardown, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in MN

When was the last time you ate there?