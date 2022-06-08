The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

Skip to main content
The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with disgruntled customer

The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with disgruntled customer

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

Pixabay

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

The founder of The Lynhall restaurants in Minneapolis and Edina has shared an unsavory experience she had with a customer who knocked over a stand full of Afternoon Tea treats.

Anne Spaeth posted on her LinkedIn page on Monday, describing the incident that happened at her Edina restaurant at 50th and France, which serves Afternoon Tea on Saturdays and Sundays.

The drama unfolded when a customer arrived for Afternoon Tea and proceeded to accidentally knock over the three-tier stand containing "$100-worth of pastries" crashing to the ground, "along with several pieces of china."

"An accident," Spaeth notes, saying restaurant staff "quickly reset her and her guest at another table and she stayed to enjoy the experience."

Spaeth goes on to claim that the customer "thanked our team as she left the restaurant," but the customer's tone changed two days later, when Spaeth says she received an email from the woman.

The email came with a photo attachment "claiming to show the tea stand was not set fully on the table and accusing us of setting her up for a 'disastrous experience' and demanding a full refund."

Spaeth says she declined, defending her employees for "gracefully resetting her," and said because she stayed for Afternoon Tea, she wasn't entitled to a refund.

"In response, I was advised we would be 'destroyed' by her on social media, to her friends and 'anyone else she could tell,' as well as reported to the better business bureau," she wrote.

Spaeth does not name the customer in question or provide any more clues as to her identity.

She concludes: "When did an accident become a need to find fault, berate a service team and a threat of destroying a business? As a small business owner I face two decisions. One to support my team and the other to support my team. Just another day in the restaurant business."

The Lynhall's Afternoon Tea costs $55 per adult and $35 for children. It comes with a selection of sandwiches, pastries, and desserts, with wine or bubbles an optional extra.

Spaeth opened the first Lynhall in Uptown in 2017, and added the Edina location in summer 2020. It has garnered good reviews since debuting at 50th and France.

Next Up

high-tea-ge5d72d9fe_1280
MN Food & Drink

The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Green hydrogen
MN News

CenterPoint Energy testing green hydrogen at Minneapolis plant

The pilot project transforms municipal water into a zero-carbon energy source.

image
MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

*Checks headline for SEO keywords*

Ramsey County Fair
Minnesota Life

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 8.50.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

The team behind Burger Press says it will open June 10.

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.

A&W wikimedia commons crop
MN Food & Drink

A Minnesota town is about to get its first fast food restaurant

Local business owners will open an A&W in Howard Lake this spring.

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

perkins edina
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities Perkins to close, apartment building will take its place

The new development would include a restaurant.

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's founder to open second Old Southern BBQ in MN

The first opened on the Minneapolis-Edina border last year.

Screen Shot 2019-04-01 at 11.58.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis cafe owners say farewell to customers after 36 years

The couple have run Emily's F&M Family Restaurant since 1982.