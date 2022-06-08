The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

The founder of The Lynhall restaurants in Minneapolis and Edina has shared an unsavory experience she had with a customer who knocked over a stand full of Afternoon Tea treats.

Anne Spaeth posted on her LinkedIn page on Monday, describing the incident that happened at her Edina restaurant at 50th and France, which serves Afternoon Tea on Saturdays and Sundays.

The drama unfolded when a customer arrived for Afternoon Tea and proceeded to accidentally knock over the three-tier stand containing "$100-worth of pastries" crashing to the ground, "along with several pieces of china."

"An accident," Spaeth notes, saying restaurant staff "quickly reset her and her guest at another table and she stayed to enjoy the experience."

Spaeth goes on to claim that the customer "thanked our team as she left the restaurant," but the customer's tone changed two days later, when Spaeth says she received an email from the woman.

The email came with a photo attachment "claiming to show the tea stand was not set fully on the table and accusing us of setting her up for a 'disastrous experience' and demanding a full refund."

Spaeth says she declined, defending her employees for "gracefully resetting her," and said because she stayed for Afternoon Tea, she wasn't entitled to a refund.

"In response, I was advised we would be 'destroyed' by her on social media, to her friends and 'anyone else she could tell,' as well as reported to the better business bureau," she wrote.

Spaeth does not name the customer in question or provide any more clues as to her identity.

She concludes: "When did an accident become a need to find fault, berate a service team and a threat of destroying a business? As a small business owner I face two decisions. One to support my team and the other to support my team. Just another day in the restaurant business."

The Lynhall's Afternoon Tea costs $55 per adult and $35 for children. It comes with a selection of sandwiches, pastries, and desserts, with wine or bubbles an optional extra.

Spaeth opened the first Lynhall in Uptown in 2017, and added the Edina location in summer 2020. It has garnered good reviews since debuting at 50th and France.