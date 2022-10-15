Mall of America is letting people fish in one of its fountains this weekend

An unusual publicity stunt to mark the opening of a new fishing and outdoors store at the Mall of America has seen one of the mall's fountains stocked with fish for shoppers to catch.

The fountain in the northwest corner, near the newly open Karl's Fishing & Outdoors on the first level North, has been stocked with 150 trout that can be caught (and released) using rods and nets provided by the store.

The feature opened on Friday, and will continue from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. Sunday.

"For one time in history, you can literally fish in the fountain at Mall of America right outside of Karl’s store," the MOA announced Friday.

The first 100 kids taking part received a free fishing rod from Fishing For Life, while those who catch a tagged fish win prizes.

The stunt has seen some concerns raised on the MOA's social media pages however, with one questioning the morality of allowing fish to be repeatedly caught over a period of days.

"So you’re just having the real fish be caught over and over and over again, from one of your shallow fountains? I’m all for fishing and hunting but that’s a bit much, no?" one commenter wrote.