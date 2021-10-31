The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
The northern lights were a massive bust in Minnesota. What happened?
Publish date:

The northern lights were a massive bust in Minnesota. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.
Author:

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

Everything worked out the way it was supposed to for Minnesotans to see the brilliant display of the northern lights. Everything except for the northern lights, that is. 

As someone who drove away from light pollution in the Twin Cities and slept in a car in an effort to see the dazzling hues around 4 a.m., I can confirm that the aurora borealis didn't live up to the hype. 

Turns out Minnesota got skunked. So did Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and pretty much everywhere else in the U.S. where there was a chance to see the light show thanks to a huge solar flare that had sent particles from a coronal mass ejection (CME) on the sun hurtling towards earth. 

The X1-class, G3 magnetic storm that was forecast just didn't have the oomph like the experts thought it would. So what happened?

"A CME hit Earth's magnetic field on Oct. 31st at approximately 10:00 UT. The impact was weak--a far cry from the "big hit" we expected," says SpaceWeather.com. "What happened? It's possible that the bulk of the Oct. 28th CME missed our planet; after all, it was directed somewhat south of the sun-Earth line. Despite the feebleness of the impact, minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are still possible in the hours ahead."

Sad, because literally everything else worked out perfectly to give Minnesota a show for the ages. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Space Weather Prediction Center said the best viewing time would be 4-7 a.m. Sunday, giving cloud cover associated with a passing cold front plenty of time to clear eastern Minnesota, which it did around 1 or 2 a.m. 

The weaker-than-expected geomagnetic storm still gave Canada some brilliant northern lights, and Iceland really got the goods

Minnesotans, like me, got nothing. But if you did sleep in your car or make a middle-of-the-night drive in an effort to see the northern lights, at least you have your pride. Or if you were really lucky, like Twitterer "Worship The Pig," you might've made friends with a raccoon. 

Next Up

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

32379470557_479043c343_k
MN News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

Evan Ng, University of Minnesota student suing the school over Title IX.
MN News

Student athlete suing U of M for cutting men's gymnastics team

The lawsuit says the decision was "sex-based discrimination."

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

The victim is a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Related

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Good chance to see Northern Lights all over Minnesota Wednesday night

A strong geometric storm is forecast to hit earth, which could make the aurora borealis visible farther south than is typical.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

Pictures: Skywatchers treated to spectacular northern lights show in MN

The aurora borealis was visible as far south as Iowa overnight.

Screen Shot 2020-12-09 at 5.51.22 PM
Weather MN

Weather with Sven: Northern lights chances in the Twin Cities

The southern half of Minnesota could get quite the light show Wednesday night.

snow
Weather MN

Snow totals from weekend storm in western, northern MN

They got blasted.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 10.34.53 AM
Weather MN

What the heck is up with the sky in Minnesota Thursday morning?

Anyone else thinking the world was about to end around 9 a.m.?

Minnesota Life

Tornado watch issued for northern MN, potential for lime-sized hail

The best chance for severe storms is in northern/central Minnesota.