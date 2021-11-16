Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means
The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means

The population midpoint continues to move closer to the Twin Cities.
Imagine every single person in Minnesota was replaced with a 10-pound weight. Based on where each of these equal-sized weights lives, where is the state's balancing point? The precise spot where these millions of weights would balance each other out?

Turns out, the answer is Rogers, Minnesota.

The U.S. Census Bureau tracks this statistic, referred to as the centers of population, every decade. It is, essentially, the average location where people live, the bureau explains.

For example, the center of population of the entire U.S. is about 15 miles outside of the small town of Hartville, in southern Missouri. As the country's population has spread westward, its center of population has followed. In 1790, the center of population was in Chestertown, Maryland. By 1900 it had reached Indiana, before crossing through southern Illinois into Missouri.

us census center population time

In Minnesota, the center of population based on 2020 census results is +45.189990,-093.558751 — a spot off Brookside Lane in Rogers.

Since 1950, the state's center of population has crept southeast, from Big Lake 70 years ago down to its current location about 14 miles away. Here's a map showing each center of population from 1950-2020:

About 3.16 million people — just over 55% of the state's population — live in the Twin Cities, according to the Metropolitan Council, with the seven-county metro accounting for 78% of the state's population growth from 2010-2020.

You can read more about centers of population here on the U.S. Census Bureau's website

