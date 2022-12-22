Skip to main content
The Raptor Center mourns Whisper the barn owl

The Raptor Center mourns Whisper the barn owl

Whisper touched hearts with her heart-shaped face.

Whisper touched hearts with her heart-shaped face.

A beloved ambassador for the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has died. Whisper, a barn owl, was 18. 

The Raptor Center announced her passing Thursday. 

Whisper was born in a captive breeding program designed to raise barn owls for release and education. She arrived at the Raptor Center in 2004. 

"She would have been 19 years old next spring, which means she had long since exceeded the normal wild life span for her species of 2-3 years," the center wrote on Facebook, adding Whisper " touched the lives of quite literally hundreds of thousands of people by engaging in education programs and, for some audiences, demonstrating the magical silent flight of many owls." 

Whisper would occasionally startle unsuspecting staff members with her nighttime barn owl screech, the center shared. 

"Although she has left us, her presence has made a deep and lasting impression on staff, volunteers, and visitors alike," it added.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 2.32.06 PM
MN Lifestyle

The Raptor Center mourns Whisper the barn owl

Whisper touched hearts with her heart-shaped face.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 3.06.37 PM
MN News

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Gov. Walz appoints six new commissioners

Gov. Tim Walz is appointing cabinet members ahead of his second term in office.

image
MN Food & Drink

Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

The restaurants have more than 70 years of combined history in the community.

thermostat
MN News

CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills

The company said the reason is due to a short-term rise in gas market prices.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.27.14 PM
MN News

Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

CrumblCookies
MN News

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

Related

Baby owl
MN News

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

Nero
MN News

The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

Nero helped save the California condors before taking up his post as an education ambassador.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Great Horned Owl.
Minnesota Life

Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

Few cases have been detected in raptors in Minnesota since late May.

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.