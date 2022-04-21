Skip to main content
The St. Paul Saints have the new ballpig's number…It’s 867530Swine
Past Saints pig mascots include Brat Favre and Slumhog Millionaire

The St. Paul Saints wondered who they could turn to hold onto their baseballs this year? Looking for some sort of sign they found a name and number written on a wall. But, the Saints didn’t want her to think they were like all the other baseball teams out there. They needed to make her theirs. And they hoped she wouldn’t change her number. The Saints tried to call her once, but they lost their nerve. The Saints, however, are all about having a good time, so they finally decided to call and now they have their 2022 ball pig. It’s none other than 867530Swine, or Jenny if you must.

Other pigs were considered like Ted LasSow

A classic name for a classic Saints season. It’s the 30th season of Saints baseball, so it’s only fitting the new pig has the big 3-0 in her name. All season long the Saints will have the one pig they can turn to. She’s just a regular pig that the Saints wound up calling on a dare. They’re not sure how long this will last, but they are hoping at least until the end of September when the season comes to an end. The 2022 season is the longest in franchise history, therefore, the Saints are asking for the longest commitment by any pig in their 30 seasons. If for some reason, 867530Swine decides this relationship is lasting a little too long, the Saints may have a backup option or two. Other ball pigs the Saints reached out to before they got the nerve to call 867530Swine were Sooie Anderson and Betty White Meat, but unfortunately both expired just before the season started. The Saints were really interested in in Ted LasSow, but he took a position overseas. They thought they were signing the biggest offseason name is Carlos Baorrea, but his agent Scott BOARas held out for a better offer. If need be, however, they can reach out to Boardle, Dolly Porkan, or Boba Fatt. St. Paul Saints celebrate their 30th season with a new pig mascot and good backup options like Ted LasSow

This season’s pig, presented by Fleet Farm, was selected from nearly 900 entries in the Name the Pig Contest presented by the Star Tribune. The winning entry was submitted by wait for it, Jenny Zakoski of Lakeville, MN. Jenny will receive a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, a photo with the pig, escort the pig at a game, and a first pitch.

Check out the clever names of the previous pig mascots like Little Red Porkette

During the previous 29 seasons the Saints have had a pig mascot and each has had a unique name. Many of the names play on hot topics of the year, current events or local celebrities. Last season the Saints had a pig that believed it could fly with Space Ham. During the pandemic year they made sure the pig went into lockdown with This Little Piggy Stayed Home. In 2019 the championship drought ender was Daenerys Hoggaryen. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation with Porknite. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored one of the most iconic artists with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2013), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G. – Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).

How did the St. Paul Saints' get a pig mascot?

When the Saints moved to town in 1992, their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that success. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as “Pig’s Eye” after Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

For wacky fun and entertainment, get your tickets today as the St. Paul Saints celebrate 30 Seasons of CLASSIC fun.

Related: The St. Paul Saints celebrate Pretzel Day with Stanley from 'The Office' - you could meet actor Leslie David Baker 

