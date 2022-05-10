Skip to main content
The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Attention roadies:

Texas Roadhouse plans to open this month in Apple Valley. 

The planned opening date for the new restaurant at 5545 157th Street is May 30, a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News

The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse chain specializes in hand-cut steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread. 

Texas Roadhouse began expanding into the southern Twin Cities metro last year with a new location in Shakopee.

Other restaurants are located in Coon Rapids, Woodbury, Waite Park, and Duluth. 

Texas Roadhouse
