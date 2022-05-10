The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse plans to open this month in Apple Valley.

The planned opening date for the new restaurant at 5545 157th Street is May 30, a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse chain specializes in hand-cut steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread.

Texas Roadhouse began expanding into the southern Twin Cities metro last year with a new location in Shakopee.

Other restaurants are located in Coon Rapids, Woodbury, Waite Park, and Duluth.