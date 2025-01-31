The Weeknd will bring 'After Hours Til Dawn' stadium tour to Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium may be quiet during the NFL postseason, but it won't be this summer.

The Weeknd released his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on Jan. 31 and accompanied the release with a slate of summer tour dates that includes a stop in Minneapolis on June 14.

It'll be his first show in Minnesota since performing at Xcel Energy Center in 2017 alongside Gucci Mane. He had a scheduled show at the Wild arena in 2022, but it was canceled as he transitioned from arenas to stadiums in the middle of the tour.

The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour promises a "never-before-seen production," which is probably expected given the artist's reputation for putting care into the details. The setlist for his 2024 tour will focus on songs from the trilogy but also include hits from his full catalog.

The Weeknd live in São Paulo Courtesy of Live Nation

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final piece of a trilogy of albums that began with 2020's After Hours and includes 2022's Dawn FM. The R&B hitmaker and often meme-able artist performed a song from the new album, "Open Hearts," last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Weeknd will be joined by Playboi Carter and Mike Dean during the tour, which starts on May 9 in Phoenix. The Minneapolis date is the only tour date in the Upper Midwest outside of a night in Chicago.

An artist presale — sign up here — will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets are also available, because that seems to come standard with stadium tours now.

The VIP package will come with a ticket to see the Hurry Up Tomorrow film in theaters during its opening week. That movie, a psychological thriller directed by Trey Edward Schults and starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan with The Weeknd, will be released on May 16.