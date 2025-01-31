Skip to main content

The Weeknd will bring 'After Hours Til Dawn' stadium tour to Minneapolis

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has a new album.

U.S. Bank Stadium may be quiet during the NFL postseason, but it won't be this summer.

The Weeknd released his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on Jan. 31 and accompanied the release with a slate of summer tour dates that includes a stop in Minneapolis on June 14. 

It'll be his first show in Minnesota since performing at Xcel Energy Center in 2017 alongside Gucci Mane. He had a scheduled show at the Wild arena in 2022, but it was canceled as he transitioned from arenas to stadiums in the middle of the tour.

The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour promises a "never-before-seen production," which is probably expected given the artist's reputation for putting care into the details. The setlist for his 2024 tour will focus on songs from the trilogy but also include hits from his full catalog.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd live in São Paulo

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final piece of a trilogy of albums that began with 2020's After Hours and includes 2022's Dawn FM. The R&B hitmaker and often meme-able artist performed a song from the new album, "Open Hearts," last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Weeknd will be joined by Playboi Carter and Mike Dean during the tour, which starts on May 9 in Phoenix. The Minneapolis date is the only tour date in the Upper Midwest outside of a night in Chicago.

An artist presale — sign up here — will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets are also available, because that seems to come standard with stadium tours now.

The VIP package will come with a ticket to see the Hurry Up Tomorrow film in theaters during its opening week. That movie, a psychological thriller directed by Trey Edward Schults and starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan with The Weeknd, will be released on May 16.

The Hold Steady

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

Read More
The Hold Steady

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

Read More

Next Up

The Weeknd
MN Music and Radio

The Weeknd will bring 'After Hours Til Dawn' stadium tour to Minneapolis

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has a new album.

The Hold Steady
MN Music and Radio

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

The band celebrates its second album in the city some members once called home, including a show at 7th St. Entry.

Cooper High School
MN News

3 charged in tire iron assault of Fridley High School basketball player

An investigation states a tire iron was used during the incident.

Little House on the Prairie
TV, Movies and The Arts

A 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is heading to Netflix

Netflix isn't the only company that has planned a reboot of the series based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

MN Food & Drink

Minnesota restaurant openings & closings for January 2025

The sudden closure of Revival was one of the restaurant stories in the headlines this month.

Park Center High School, Brooklyn Park
MN News

Fights break out after evening sports at Park Center High School

A youth was arrested and later released to his parents.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Westin Minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

Mia Institute of Ice
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

Lauren Olson
MN News

No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

police lights
MN News

Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

Related

Post Malone Minneapolis
MN Music and Radio

Post Malone is bringing Jelly Roll, 'big ass' stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the first show announced for U.S. Bank Stadium's summer lineup.

The Hold Steady
MN Music and Radio

The Hold Steady celebrates 'Separation Sunday' with 4-night stand in Minneapolis

The band celebrates its second album in the city some members once called home, including a show at 7th St. Entry.

Staind Minneapolis
MN Music and Radio

Staind and Breaking Benjamin will bring tour to Target Center

The bands toured together this year and will head out again in the spring.

The Swell Season Minneapolis
MN Music and Radio

The Swell Season, duo behind the Oscar-winning film 'Once,' will bring tour to Minneapolis

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard will play the Orpheum Theatre in July.

acdc
MN Music and Radio

AC/DC to kick off 2025 U.S. tour in Minneapolis

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 6 at noon local time on the band's website.

Coheed and Cambria
MN Music and Radio

Coheed and Cambria tour with Taking Back Sunday coming to Minneapolis

Following a tour with Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria will now be co-headlining with Taking Back Sunday.

tyler the creator
MN Music and Radio

Tyler, the Creator's global tour will start in the Twin Cities

Tyler, the Creator's new album, 'Chromakopia' arrives next week, a few months before he begins an expansive world tour.

01-1-TBK-08-24-23
MN Music and Radio

The Black Keys cancel US tour, including Minneapolis show

The band's November show in Minneapolis has been canceled along with the rest of the tour.