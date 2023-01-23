Skip to main content
Theater Latté Da founder Peter Rothstein to leave Minnesota for new job

The prolific stage director is leaving Minnesota.

Peter Rothstein. Courtesy of Theater Latté Da.

Theater Latté Da founder and artistic director Peter Rothstein will leave Minnesota this summer for a new job at a prominent regional theater in Florida.

Rothstein is set to begin his new role as producing artistic director at the Asolo Repertory Theatre on July 1, the company announced Sunday.

At Minneapolis-based Theater Latté Da, Rothstein has directed more than 80 productions since the company’s inception in 1998. His Twin Cities theater credits span over 150 shows. 

A national search will be conducted to find Rothstein's successor, according to Theater Latté Da. 

At the Asolo Repertory Theatre, Rothstein will step into a role at a larger theater with a longer history. The company is a member of the prestigious League of Resident Theatres, to which the Guthrie Theater also belongs. 

“Theater by its very nature is collaborative. No one does it alone, and I am incredibly proud of what we have created together," Rothstein stated in an announcement. "Minnesota is a remarkable place to be an artist; I will be forever grateful to the artists, audiences, and generous donors who have made Theater Latté Da a reality. You have made me a better artist and a better human being.”

Rothstein's final production at the helm of Theater Latté Da will be Next to Normal, which begins its run in June. 

