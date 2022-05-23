Skip to main content
These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The upcoming event in Maryland will be the first fully in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019.

Courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee returns May 31-June 2 with five competitors hailing from Minnesota. 

Over 230 spellers will compete in this year's event, which will be held in National Harbor, Maryland and ends with a $50,000 cash prize awarded to the champion. All competitors range in age from 7 to 15. 

The Minnesota spellers in this year's bee are: 

  • Nesika Bellville, an eighth grader at Pine-River Backus High School. 
  • Moksh Kanukurthy, a fifth grader at Valley Crossing Elementary (Woodbury)
  • Brielle Brown, a seventh grader at Maple River Middle School.
  • Samuel Passe, an eighth grader at Wabasha-Kellogg Elementary School. 
  • Levi Gould, a seventh grader with Gould Homeschool in Fergus Falls. 
Levi Gould
Nesika Brown
Moksh Kanukurthy
Scripps National Spelling Bee
covid, kids
