These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee returns May 31-June 2 with five competitors hailing from Minnesota.

Over 230 spellers will compete in this year's event, which will be held in National Harbor, Maryland and ends with a $50,000 cash prize awarded to the champion. All competitors range in age from 7 to 15.

The Minnesota spellers in this year's bee are:

Nesika Bellville, an eighth grader at Pine-River Backus High School.

Moksh Kanukurthy, a fifth grader at Valley Crossing Elementary (Woodbury)

Brielle Brown, a seventh grader at Maple River Middle School.

Samuel Passe, an eighth grader at Wabasha-Kellogg Elementary School.

Levi Gould, a seventh grader with Gould Homeschool in Fergus Falls.