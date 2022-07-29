Skip to main content
'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

Justin Hartley is best known as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us."

Revel

Justin Hartley is best known as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us."

Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday. 

The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC primetime show is in Minnesota on a tour with Revel, a Los Angeles-based spirits company founded through a connection made in Minnesota. More on that below. 

As for Hartley, he was actually in Minneapolis Thursday. He held a bottle signing event at Surdyk's followed by a guest bartending gig at Fimah's. 

On Friday he'll be guest bartending again, this time from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Westin in Edina. Afterward, he'll introduce renowned guitarist and musician Gary Clarke Jr. before he takes the stage around 8:30 p.m. at the Hilde Performing Center in Plymouth. 

Hartley has partnered with former reggae musician Micah McFarlane and restaurateur and chef Hector Ruiz to promote a new spirit that blends agave and tequila. They call it Avila. 

McFarlane is originally from Worthington in southwestern Minnesota, while Ruiz is a renowned chef behind numerous Twin Cities restaurants, most recently El Asador on Grand Avenue in Minneapolis, though it has remained closed since suffering a fire earlier this year

Ruiz was also behind Rincón 38, El Travieso and Cafe Ena.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 11.05.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

Justin Hartley is best known as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_v3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold

The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

The crash occurred on County Highway 1 near County Highway 83.

Dean Phillips
MN News

Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

jared fiege
MN News

Duluth man gets 8.5 years in prison for COVID relief fraud, ID theft

He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

The state will no longer fight the lawsuit filed in 2019.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Three charged over gunfire that struck Minneapolis homes, police precinct

The three are facing riot and firearms charges.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Results of state investigation into Two Harbors mayor released

Chris Swanson has been asked to resign from his position by city council members, twice.

U of M police
MN News

Dinkytown safety program starts Thursday: Here's what happens.

The program will be done in collaboration with multiple agencies and a city council member.

image
MN News

Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

The search began as a welfare check.

Related

Mandy Moore
MN Music and Radio

'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore coming to MN on concert tour

The season finale of "This Is Us" aired Tuesday night.

46433858332_ed10625522_3k
TV, Movies and The Arts

Report: 'This Is Us' star creating NBC series about MN girls' hockey team

No word on when the show will launch.

Screen Shot 2020-04-29 at 1.31.20 PM
MN Food & Drink

This Twin Cities ice cream shop called the best in Minnesota

The Daily Meal lists the best ice cream in every state.

snowing
MN Weather

Snow may push into the Twin Cities Friday morning

First snow?!

Screen Shot 2020-06-24 at 8.17.55 AM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities restaurant owner calls out uptick in rude customers

Milton's Vittles, Vino and Beer is located in Crystal.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

The trio announced their situations within a 90-minute span on Friday.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

First non-Twin Cities Raising Cane's coming to Minnesota

It's not entirely clear when the store will open.

Spyhouse Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee employees strike across Twin Cities Saturday

Spyhouse Coffee locations can be found in Minneapolis and St. Paul.