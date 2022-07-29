'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday.

The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC primetime show is in Minnesota on a tour with Revel, a Los Angeles-based spirits company founded through a connection made in Minnesota. More on that below.

As for Hartley, he was actually in Minneapolis Thursday. He held a bottle signing event at Surdyk's followed by a guest bartending gig at Fimah's.

On Friday he'll be guest bartending again, this time from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Westin in Edina. Afterward, he'll introduce renowned guitarist and musician Gary Clarke Jr. before he takes the stage around 8:30 p.m. at the Hilde Performing Center in Plymouth.

Hartley has partnered with former reggae musician Micah McFarlane and restaurateur and chef Hector Ruiz to promote a new spirit that blends agave and tequila. They call it Avila.

McFarlane is originally from Worthington in southwestern Minnesota, while Ruiz is a renowned chef behind numerous Twin Cities restaurants, most recently El Asador on Grand Avenue in Minneapolis, though it has remained closed since suffering a fire earlier this year.

Ruiz was also behind Rincón 38, El Travieso and Cafe Ena.