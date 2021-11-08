Thomas Rhett headlining New Year's Eve show in MN

Country music star Thomas Rhett will close out 2021 with a New Year's Eve show at the Xcel Energy Center.

The singer-songwriter and the St. Paul venue revealed the concert Monday morning. Rhett will headline, with Cole Swindell and Conner Smith also set to perform at what Xcel Energy Center says will be the "biggest party of 2021."

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12. But a presale starts Thursday morning, for people who sign up for email updates and receive an early access code.

Rhett's latest album is a double release, with part one (Country Again: Side A) having released in March. Country Again: Side B is one of two albums Rhett has lined up for 2022. The other is titled Where We Started.