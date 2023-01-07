Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota

Are you in possession of a million-dollar lottery ticket?

As customers feverishly buy tickets for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, the Minnesota Lottery says there are three people in Minnesota that have yet to claim a seven-figure prize.

One of the $1 million prizes is from the New Year's Day raffle drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 12585 58th Street North in Oak Park Heights.

Another $1 million prize dates back to last July, a ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing that was sold at Casey's General Store on 7295 University Ave. NE.

And the final ticket is worth $1,821,926 in the Minnesota Lottery's Gopher 5 drawing on Dec. 16. The ticket was sold at 27 W. Birch St. in St. Joseph.

You can find the full list of Minnesota Lottery's unclaimed prizes over $25,000 here.