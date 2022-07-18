Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Travel and Leisure recently named a Two Harbors destination the second-best resort to visit in the Midwest in its 2022 World's Best Awards.

According to the magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest," Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors was the second most-voted for resort by readers of the publication.

The 40 acres of private woods offers multiple cottages to choose from, a wood-fired Finnish sauna, massages, and guided experiences including hiking, skiing, golfing and biking. According to Explore Minnesota, the resort was inspired by traditional Scandinavian fishing villages.

Some other Minnesota resort destinations to make the list include Wayzata's Hotel Landing and Nisswa's Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort.

Hotel Landing, Wayzata

The west metro resort made the fifth spot on the "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest" list by Travel and Leisure. The boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Minnetonka features "modern architecture bustling with urban energy," according to its website.

Opened in July 2017, it features a two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant, a Nordic-style spa, rooms that feel like "luxurious private residences," bed and breakfast options, and event space for wedding and other social events.

The hotel also features a "Date Night, Any Night" package that includes a multi-course dinner and a bottle of wine.

Hotel Landing in Wayzata. Hotel Landing

Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort

Placing No. 10 on Travel and Leisure's list, this resort in northern Minnesota has been opened since 1916.

According to its website, the Grand View Lodge Spa and Golf Resort includes two championship golf courses, a waterpark, bingo, a waterfront pool, horseback riding, a golf simulator, live music, biking, wine tastings, a Glacial Waters Spa, a collection of dining venues and more.

The resort has different options where visitors can stay, such as the newer boutique-style hotel, the main property, near Roy Lake, on the golf course or by East Side Beach.

Bring Me The News previously reported that the resort added the boutique hotel that features 60 additional rooms in 2019. Sitting on the shores of Gull Lake, the resort can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, which marks the largest resort in the state.

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. C & R PR

The Deer Path Inn, located in Lake Forest, Illinois was voted by readers as the best resort to stay and visit in the Midwest. The Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells was voted as the fourth-best.

Madden's on Gull Lake in Brainerd was voted as the fourth-best option in the same list last year but failed to make Travel and Leisure's 2022 list.

To see this year's full list, click here.