Skip to main content
Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

Josh Haroldson/Flickr

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

Travel and Leisure recently named a Two Harbors destination the second-best resort to visit in the Midwest in its 2022 World's Best Awards.

According to the magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest," Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors was the second most-voted for resort by readers of the publication. 

The 40 acres of private woods offers multiple cottages to choose from, a wood-fired Finnish sauna, massages, and guided experiences including hiking, skiing, golfing and biking. According to Explore Minnesota, the resort was inspired by traditional Scandinavian fishing villages. 

Some other Minnesota resort destinations to make the list include Wayzata's Hotel Landing and Nisswa's Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort

Hotel Landing, Wayzata

The west metro resort made the fifth spot on the "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest" list by Travel and Leisure. The boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Minnetonka features "modern architecture bustling with urban energy," according to its website.

Opened in July 2017, it features a two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant, a Nordic-style spa, rooms that feel like "luxurious private residences," bed and breakfast options, and event space for wedding and other social events. 

The hotel also features a "Date Night, Any Night" package that includes a multi-course dinner and a bottle of wine.

Hotel Landing in Wayzata

Hotel Landing in Wayzata.

Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort

Placing No. 10 on Travel and Leisure's list, this resort in northern Minnesota has been opened since 1916. 

According to its website, the Grand View Lodge Spa and Golf Resort includes two championship golf courses, a waterpark, bingo, a waterfront pool, horseback riding, a golf simulator, live music, biking, wine tastings, a Glacial Waters Spa, a collection of dining venues and more. 

The resort has different options where visitors can stay, such as the newer boutique-style hotel, the main property, near Roy Lake, on the golf course or by East Side Beach.

Bring Me The News previously reported that the resort added the boutique hotel that features 60 additional rooms in 2019. Sitting on the shores of Gull Lake, the resort can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, which marks the largest resort in the state.

Grand View Lodge and Resort

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

The Deer Path Inn, located in Lake Forest, Illinois was voted by readers as the best resort to stay and visit in the Midwest. The Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells was voted as the fourth-best.

Madden's on Gull Lake in Brainerd was voted as the fourth-best option in the same list last year but failed to make Travel and Leisure's 2022 list. 

To see this year's full list, click here.

Next Up

Larsmont Cottages
MN Travel

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The last two weeks of July are going to be hot

Northern Minnesota will again be the place to be for storm chances.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

Arabella Yarbrough took cover in her apartment with her two young children.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 8.11.57 PM
MN News

3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis identified

All three died at the scene when a semi slammed into their vehicle that was stopped in a construction zone.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Drew Gilbert
MN Sports

Stillwater native Drew Gilbert selected by Astros in 1st round of MLB Draft

Gilbert parlayed an outstanding season at Tennessee into first-round status.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 7.57.37 AM
MN News

Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi ploughing into cars stopped at red light

One person is in a life-threatening condition.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Related

grand view lodge
Minnesota Life

Travel and Leisure names Minnesota resort among the best in the Midwest

It is the only Minnesota hotel on the list of the Top 10 Resort Hotels in the Midwest.

MN Travel

Condé Nast Traveler's 'Best Hotels in Midwest' features 4 from MN

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa also made the list for 'Best Resorts in the Midwest.'

Park Point beach, Duluth
MN Travel

Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

The beach on the shores of Lake Superior made the cut.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

Minnesota campground named among the Top 10 in the US

The spot on the North Shore came in at No. 5.

517ceb0d-cba1-4c5e-964c-6f3679a8e346
Places to Go

Gallery: Crosby rental picked as Minnesota's best 'pet-friendly' Airbnb

The rental cabin features Scandinavian-inspired design and access to Adney Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 12.59.29 PM
Places to Go

10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Stuck for weekend plans?

uawgitwa5lpcj158xkfx
Outdoors

Minnesota 'glampground' named one of 10 best in U.S.

In Nevis, Minnesota, campers can stay in a refurbished 1905 train car.

split rock lighthouse
Outdoors

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Two Minnesota destinations within a four-hour drive topped the list.