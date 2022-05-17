Skip to main content
Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Beach Boys and Portugal. The Man are among several acts booked.

Alexandre Ferreira, Flickr

The Minnesota State Fair has announced three more acts for this year's Grandstand Concert Series, including a return for The Beach Boys.

The Mike Love-led band were last at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018, though the group were regulars at The Great Minnesota Get-Together in the 1980s.

They will be joined in their Monday, Aug. 29 show by Motown legends The Temptations, with support provided by Tower of Power.

Also announced for this year's Grandstand Series is Alaskan rockers Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra, who will be supported by Bad Bad Hats at The Current's Music On-A-Stick show on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Rounding out the announcements is a family-friendly show, "Disney Princess – The Concert," which will see an "all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable afternoon of songs, animation and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen, alongside their magical music director and enchanting Prince."

  • Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) On sale: 11 a.m. Friday, May 20.
  • The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Special Guest Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 Tickets: $50, $37 (all reserved seating) On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, May 20.
  • Disney Princess – The Concert: 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) On sale: Noon Friday, May 20.

You can get tickets here, or by calling Etix at 800-514-3849.

That means the lineup for this year's Grandstand Concert Series now looks like this:

  • Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin
  • Aug. 26: Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers
  • Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats
  • Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea
  • Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power
  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Levon
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
  • Sept. 5: Disney Princess – The Concert

4303450641_ec7536c6ea_k
MN Music and Radio

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Ken Jeong
TV, Movies and The Arts

Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.

Osseo Police Department
MN News

Osseo PD says officer did not pursue suspect who caused fatal crash

The crash happened in Brooklyn Park early Sunday morning.

221 Main Street. E. Albert Lea
MN News

Suspect arrested after 3 family members stabbed in Albert Lea

The three victims are related, according to police.

lutefisk
MN Weird

Lawmaker suggests state soup should be 'Cream of Lutefisk'

Who hurt you?

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

50,000 gallons of toilet wastewater leaks into Twin Cities lake

You may want to avoid this body of water.

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

Evidence that omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5 are in Minnesota

The European CDC has warned of a possible significant summer surge fueled by the omicron subvariants.

driving unsplash - crop
MN News

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Matthew Quade's BAC was almost five times over the legal limit when police pulled him over last week.

police lights
MN News

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

covid
MN Coronavirus

BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant quickly becoming dominant in MN

Experts say the subvariant is more transmissible but there is not evidence to suggest it causes more severe disease.

