Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.

St. Paul's History Theatre canceled two performances of its musical about the Kensington Runestone because of COVID cases.

The theatre announced that its 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday shows of Runstone! A Rock Musical couldn't go ahead "due to COVID cases within the artistic team."

People who had tickets were told to call the box office at 651-292-4323 to exchange tickets. The theatre's shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will still go ahead.

COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily across Minnesota in recent weeks due to the spread of new strains of the Omicron variant.

Minnesota reported 2,115 confirmed cases in Thursday's update, but the actual number of people with COVID is likely to be much higher as this figure does not include at-home positive tests.

The History Theatre's show is running between May 7-29, and tells the story in "whimsical rock 'n roll musical" fashion of Olaf Ohman, the Swedish immigrant who dug up a supposed Viking runestone near Kensington, Minnesota in 1889.

"He is praised for his discovery but soon controversy erupts and his life is turned upside down with claims of 'Fake! Fraud! Liar!'" the synopsis reads.

The show stars Sasha Andreev, the Russia-born, Minneapolis-raised actor who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, as well as being a host for HGTV's Curb Appeal.

You can book tickets for the show here.

History Theatre will follow this up by bringing back its musical Glensheen, about the famous murders at the Congdon Family home in Duluth in 1977, which debuted at the theatre in 2015.

