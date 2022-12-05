Skip to main content
Ticket details released for 5-week run of 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis

The tour of the production has been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

Travis Wise, Flickr

After two delays, Broadway smash "Hamilton" is finally coming back to the Twin Cities.

The first ticket details for the five-week run booked for Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in April and May were released on Monday.

The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical had its hugely successful inaugural run in 2018, and was due back in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.

It was rescheduled for 2021 but once again was pushed back, and will now run from Apr. 4 to May 7, 2023.

A holiday presale for tickets will launch on Dec. 14 and runs till Dec. 30, but will only be available to those who sign up for the Hennepin Theatre Trust's musicals email list here.

General sale then goes live on Jan. 11. Prices will range from $59 to $249. You can find more information here.

Those who are subscribed to the Broadway on Hennepin package with the Hennepin Theatre Trust will not be able to select "Hamilton" as one of their shows, as it's considered a special engagement.

Hamilton
TV, Movies and The Arts

COVID-19 forces 'Hamilton' to be postponed — again

The popular Broadway musical will now return to Minneapolis in two years.

Hamilton
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hamilton' and 'Frozen' among Broadway on Hennepin postponements

Shows are being rescheduled or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hamilton miranda
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ 15 months earlier than planned

It had been due for cinematic release, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Disney's plans.

TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hamilton' to return as Broadway on Hennepin plans revealed

'Moulin Rouge' and 'Oklahoma!' are among the other shows announced.

Minnesota Life

Here's how you can enter to get $10 'Hamilton' tickets

The Broadway smash starts its Minneapolis run on Aug. 29.

Minnesota Life

Audience loves 'Hamilton,' actors love audience in Minneapolis

The Broadway smash made its Minnesota bow on Wednesday.

Minnesota Life

Hey, you can now enter the 'Hamilton' $10 ticket lottery

The Broadway smash starts at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday.

Lin manuel miranda
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hamilton's' Lin-Manuel Miranda a fan of State Fair crop art entry

The theater and movie star was among the entries featured in the Horticulture building.