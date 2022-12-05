Ticket details released for 5-week run of 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis

After two delays, Broadway smash "Hamilton" is finally coming back to the Twin Cities.

The first ticket details for the five-week run booked for Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in April and May were released on Monday.

The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical had its hugely successful inaugural run in 2018, and was due back in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.

It was rescheduled for 2021 but once again was pushed back, and will now run from Apr. 4 to May 7, 2023.

A holiday presale for tickets will launch on Dec. 14 and runs till Dec. 30, but will only be available to those who sign up for the Hennepin Theatre Trust's musicals email list here.

General sale then goes live on Jan. 11. Prices will range from $59 to $249. You can find more information here.

Those who are subscribed to the Broadway on Hennepin package with the Hennepin Theatre Trust will not be able to select "Hamilton" as one of their shows, as it's considered a special engagement.