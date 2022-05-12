Skip to main content
Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Minnesota State Fair

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Tickets for the Minnesota State Fair's "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" event are still available, according to an update provided by organizers on Thursday.

The event will take place from May 26-30 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The five-day event made its debut in 2021, welcoming back visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, giving people a taste of what they missed in 2020.

Attendance is limited to 15,000 people for each timeslot, with tickets still available for each day as of Thursday. The event will take place at the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature food, brews, live music, shopping and free parking. Tickets are $12.50, including fees and tax; children four and under get in for free, according to the event's website. Organizers say the event will go on, rain or shine.

Tickets were given based on a lottery drawing earlier this year, but now anyone can buy tickets by visiting the website associated with the event, calling 800-514-3849. They can also be bought at fairgrounds entrances on the day of an event until capacity has been reached.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said earlier this year that the event was "more popular than we had hoped it would be," prompting its return.

Thirty-one State Fair food and drink vendors will be at the event. They are:

  • Al’s Subs & Malt Shop
  • Andy’s Grille
  • Baba’s
  • Ball Park Cafe
  • Bayou Bob’s
  • Big Fat Bacon
  • Blue Moon Dine-In Theater
  • Café Caribe
  • Cheese-on-a-Stick and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
  • Coasters
  • Dino’s Gyros
  • Duke’s Poutine
  • El Sol Mexican Foods
  • French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
  • Fresh French Fries
  • Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (2 locations)
  • Hildebrand Concessions (2 locations
  • Mancini’s al Fresco
  • Minnesnowii Shave Ice
  • Mouth Trap Cheese Curds
  • The Perfect Pickle
  • Produce Exchange
  • Pronto Pups (2 locations)
  • Que Viet Concessions
  • RC’s BBQ
  • Summer Lakes Beverage
  • Sweets & Treats
  • Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar
  • Tiny Tim Donuts
  • Tot Boss
  • West Indies Soul Food

There is also a lineup of live music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games and the Giant Slide.

Next Up

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

Female wolf illegally killed by poachers within Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Minnesota Life

Female wolf illegally killed in Voyageurs National Park

Researchers for the project said this is the fourth collared wolf that has been illegally killed in the past two years by poachers.

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

Related

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

state fair corndogs auto show RESIZE
MN Food & Drink

16 State Fair food vendors announced for next week's Auto Show

Get your Minnesota State Fair food fix months in advance.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair announces 5-day walk-through event this month

Tickets will be sold via a lottery.

minnesota fare
MN Food & Drink

Fair-inspired foods at Rosedale Center's Minnesota Fare event

It's the latest opportunity for Minnesotans to get their fix of the State Fair.

Minnesota State Fair - corn foreground image
Minnesota Life

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair: Everything you need to know

From ticket prices to new foods to health protocols, we've got you covered.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

the donut family
MN Food & Drink

Where to find State Fair foods in Minnesota this summer

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is canceled, but that doesn't mean you can't still chow down.