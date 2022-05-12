Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

Tickets for the Minnesota State Fair's "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" event are still available, according to an update provided by organizers on Thursday.

The event will take place from May 26-30 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The five-day event made its debut in 2021, welcoming back visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, giving people a taste of what they missed in 2020.

Attendance is limited to 15,000 people for each timeslot, with tickets still available for each day as of Thursday. The event will take place at the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature food, brews, live music, shopping and free parking. Tickets are $12.50, including fees and tax; children four and under get in for free, according to the event's website. Organizers say the event will go on, rain or shine.

Tickets were given based on a lottery drawing earlier this year, but now anyone can buy tickets by visiting the website associated with the event, calling 800-514-3849. They can also be bought at fairgrounds entrances on the day of an event until capacity has been reached.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said earlier this year that the event was "more popular than we had hoped it would be," prompting its return.

Thirty-one State Fair food and drink vendors will be at the event. They are:

Al’s Subs & Malt Shop

Andy’s Grille

Baba’s

Ball Park Cafe

Bayou Bob’s

Big Fat Bacon

Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

Café Caribe

Cheese-on-a-Stick and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Coasters

Dino’s Gyros

Duke’s Poutine

El Sol Mexican Foods

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Fresh French Fries

Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (2 locations)

Hildebrand Concessions (2 locations

Mancini’s al Fresco

Minnesnowii Shave Ice

Mouth Trap Cheese Curds

The Perfect Pickle

Produce Exchange

Pronto Pups (2 locations)

Que Viet Concessions

RC’s BBQ

Summer Lakes Beverage

Sweets & Treats

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar

Tiny Tim Donuts

Tot Boss

West Indies Soul Food

There is also a lineup of live music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games and the Giant Slide.